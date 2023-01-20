WB JELET 2023: Application Correction Window to close today, Make changes at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JELET 2023: According to the schedule available on the official website, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be closing the WBJEE JELET 2023 Application Correction window today. The last day for candidates to make corrections in the WBJEE JELET 2023 Applications is January 20, 2023. Students who have already completed the applications and need to make the necessary changes in the WBJEE 2023 JELET 2023 applications can visit the official website and make the necessary changes.

Candidates can login using the WBJEE JELET 2023 Application number and password in the link provided. Students can make changes in the applications, change the spellings and update the list of documents uploaded during the registration and application process.

WBJEE JELET 2023 Application Correction window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to make the necessary changes in the WBJEE 2023 JELET 2023 Application form.

WBJEE JELET 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

WBJEE JELET 2023 Application Process

To make the changes in the WBJEE JELET 2023 applications candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 JELET section

Step 3: Click on the JELET 2023 Application Correction link

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the JELET 2023 application form

Step 5: Save the changes made and click onthe final submission

Also Read: WBJEE 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in