WBBSE 10th Admit Card 2023 to be Available Today, Check Details Here

WBBSE Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the WBBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) exam Admit Card 2023 today - February 13, 2023. Students appearing for the West Bengal Board class 10 examinations can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

According to reports, the heads of schools can collect the WBBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023 from the camp offices between 11 AM to 5 PM today. Candidates must note that the WBBSE class 10 Admit Card 2023 is being issued for both regular and private candidates. According to the notification released earlier, the WBBSE class 10 Admit Card will be made available to the students from February 15, 2023.

According to the notification issued by the board, in case of any error or discrepancy found in the WBBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023, authorities need to write to the respective regional council offices of the board by February 20, 2023, to make the necessary changes. Correction requests after the stipulated time period will not be entertained by the board.

Details Given on the WBBSE 10th Admit Card 2023

The WBSE 10th Admit Card will be available in the respective schools. When collecting the class 10 board exam admit card, students are advised to look through the details given on the WBBSE 10th Admit Card.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Candidate photograph and Signature

School Seal and Principal Signature

Schedule of Examination

Name of Examination

Reporting Time to the Exam Centre

Exam Centre Name and Address

Instructions to be followed

Instructions for Candidates

Candidates appearing for the WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023 must note that the 10th Admit card is a mandatory document which has to be produced at the exam centre.

Candidates are also advised to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Students are not permitted to carry items like mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices and other communication devices with them to the exam hall

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam concludes.

Students are advised to fill in the necessary fields in the answer booklet as oer the details given on the admit card.

About WBBSE 2023

West Bengal Class 10 Board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 23, 2023. The examinations will continue until March 4, 2023. Students will be appearing for the WBBSE Madhyamik exams in a single shift from 11:45 AM to 3 PM.

Also Read: NBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Classes 10, 12 will be Available After Feb 27, Check Details Here