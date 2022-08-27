WBJEE 2022: West Bengal JEE Counselling Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know Schedule, Registration Process Here

WBJEE 2022: With the WBJEE results already declared, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Counselling 2022 has commenced from today. As per the schedule released by the WBJEE Board, the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration process has started from today - 27th August 2022, Saturday for the candidates who have qualified in the state-level entrance exam. Such candidates can complete the application process for WBJEE Counselling 2022 by logging onto the official website or portal - wbjeeb.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can find the link to WBJEE Counselling Registration Website below, using which they can complete the application process:

Register for WBJEE 2022 Counselling - Direct Link (Available Now)

WBJEE Counselling 2022 Schedule - Important Dates

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board WBJEEB has released a detailed counselling schedule for the WBJEE 2022 seat allotment process on its website. As per the schedule, the WBJEE 2022 Counselling will formally begin with the start of the registration process from today and continue until declaration of Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Results until 27th Sept 2022. Candidates can check the complete the schedule given in the table below:

Event Date WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Begins 27th August 2022 WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Ends 1st Sept 2022 WBJEE 2022 Choice Filling Begins and Locking Ends 31st August 2022 WBJEE 2022 Choice Filling and Locking Ends 1st Sept 2022 WBJEE 2022 1st Round Allotment Result Date 7th Sept 2022 Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee for Round 1 7th to 12th Sept 2022 WBJEE 2022 2nd Round Allotment Result Date 15th Sept 2022 Mop-up Round Opt in Registration 21st to 23rd Sept 2022 Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Results 27th Sept 2022

How to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2022?

Similar to the WBJEE 2022 entrance exam, the registration and application process for WBJEE Counselling 2022 has also been made completely online. To register and participate in the counselling round, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, candidates need to locate link for WBJEE and then click on Sign-in Page. In the next step, candidates need to enter their WBJEE roll number and password. Once logged in, candidates will have the option to complete the registration process WBJEE 2022 Counselling Process. After filling-in choices and paying the requisite application fee, candidates need to submit the requisite amount of application fee. Once done, download a copy of submission confirmation page for future reference. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500/- as non-refundable registration fee to participate in the WBJEE Counselling 2022 process.

