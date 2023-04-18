WBJEE 2023 Admit Card to Release on April 20, Check Exam Pattern Here

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Release Date: As per the official schedule, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the admit card for WBJEE on April 20, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the admit card on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. They can access it by entering their login credentials.

Candidates must note that they can download the WBJEE 2023 admit card until April 30, 2023. According to the timetable, the authorities will conduct the exam on April 30, 2023, in two shifts. However, candidates must note that the dates are tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

WBJEE Exam 2023 Date and Timings

Candidates must note that the WBJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023, in two sessions i.e. morning and evening. Check out the exam timings here.



Date and Day Paper/Subject Timings Paper-I (Mathematics) 11.00 am to 1.00 pm April 30, 2023 (Sunday) Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

How to Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website from April 20 onwards. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

WBJEE Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates who are going to take the exam must be familiar with the exam pattern. Check out subject-wise number of questions here.

Subject Category-1 Each Q carries 1 mark (-ve marks = -1/4) Category 2 Each Q carries 2 marks (-ve marks = -1/2) Category 3 Each Q carries 2 marks (No -ve marks) Total Number of Questions Total Marks No. of Q No. of Q No. of Q Mathematics 50 15 10 75 100 Physics 30 5 5 40 50 Chemistry 30 5 5 40 50

