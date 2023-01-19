    WBJEE 2023: Applications Close Tomorrow, Check Important Details Here

    WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for WBJEE 2023 tomorrow, January 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the WBJEE 2023 can register themselves through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 19, 2023 12:52 IST
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations To Close Tomorrow
    WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the registration process for WBJEE 2023 tomorrow, January 20, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for WBJEE 2023 to get admission into various engineering programmes by the WBJEE participating colleges or institutions in West Bengal can complete the application process for WBJEE 2023 examination through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are eligible and are appearing for the WBJEE 2023 will have to meet the eligibility criteria to start their admission process. However, the WBJEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023.  

    WBJEE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

    Documents Required For WBJEE 2023 Registrations

    Candidates are advised to be ready with the below-mentioned documents before applying for WBJEE 2023. 

    • Scanned photograph of the candidate
    • Scanned photo of the candidate’s signature
    • Debit Cards or Credit cards for making online payments

    How to Apply for WBJEE 2023?

    Candidates who wish to pursue their career in engineering programmes in WBJEE 2023 participating colleges in West Bengal can follow these steps to know how to fill out the admission application form for WBJEE 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination- wbjeeb.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 application link

    Step 3: Now, click on the New Candidate registration link visible on the screen

    Step 4: Read all the necessary details and click on the 'I Agree’ button 

    Step 5: Fill out the registration form and submit 

    Step 6: After this, click on the application form

    Step 7: Enter all the required details including both personal and academic details

    Step 8: Upload necessary documents mentioned in the form, i.e. photograph, signature,

    Step 9: Click on the submit 

    Step 10: Make the payment of the WBJEE 2023 Application fee

    Step 11: Take a printout of the application form for future use

