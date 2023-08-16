WBJEE 2023 Counselling Mop-Up Round Applications Close Today, Mock Allotment on August 17

WBJEE Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the application window for the WBJEE 2023 counselling mop-up round registration today, August 16, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling mop-up round can visit the official website and submit their registrations. Students must note that applications will not be accepted after the prescribed date.

WBJEE 2023 mop-up round counselling registration and application window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who were allotted seats, paid seat acceptance fees either in round 1 or 2, but have not taken admission, those candidates not allotted seats in round 1 or 2, those who have not registered previously, or registered candidates except those who have exited or withdrawn from the e-counselling system in the previous rounds can apply for the WBJEE 2023 mop-up round.

How to Apply for WBJEE 2023 Mop-Up Round Counselling

The WBJEE 2023 mop-up round counselling application form is available on the official website of WBJEEB. Candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round can complete the application by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE mop-up round application link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the application link given

Step 4: Fill out the required details and save the choices

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

According to the schedule given, the mock allotment for the mop-up round will be announced on August 17, 2023. Candidates will be able to edit or modify their choices after the mock allotment on August 19, 2023. WBJEE mop-up round allotment results will be announced on August 22, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges.

