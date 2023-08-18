WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result for Mop-up Round Released; Download Here

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has published the mock allotment result for the mop-up round. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in by entering the login information.

It must be noted that there is no other mode to check the WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result. Further, the result is indicative in nature and is released to familiarise the candidates with how the seat allocation process is done on the basis of their preferences.

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Click Here

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to access the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mock allotment result link

Step 3: Submit WBJEE roll number, password and security pin

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

What After Declaration of WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

After the announcement of mock allotment, candidates can modify and lock their choices by tomorrow: August 19, 2023. After the final date, no submissions shall be accepted. Then the authorities will declare the WBJEE 2023 final seat allotment result on August 22, 2023.

What’s Next After WBJEE 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result is Out?

Once the mock allotment is out, candidates can exercise the following options:

Accept and freeze the seat.

Accept with an option for possible upgrade for higher choices.

