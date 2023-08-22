WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE mop-up round result has been declared today: August 22, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institute between August 22 and 24, 2023. Further, candidates who could not complete the admission process in round 1 or round 2 and were then eligible for the mop-up round can complete the admission at the fresh allotted institute now.

WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check results is mentioned below:

WBJEE Result 2023 Link Click Here

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the WBJEE tab and click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit roll number, password, and security pin

Step 4: The WBJEE seat allotment 2023 result will appear

Step 5: Check and download the same

What After Announcement of WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Results?

After the result declaration, candidates have to download the seat allotment letter and report to the allotted institutes along with original documents for verification purposes.

Documents Required for WBJEE 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of a few mandatory files to be carried below:

WBJEE 2023 Allotment letter

Class 10 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet.

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

OCI certificate (if applicable)

