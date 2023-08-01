WBJEE 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the WBJEE round 1 allotment list. Candidates who have applied for the WJEE 2023 allotment process can now check the allotment result through the link available on the official website.

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result is being announced based on the choices entered by candidates during the choice-filling procedure. It must be noted that after the announcement of the mock allotment, candidates were provided time to modify and lock their choices before the announcement of the first allotment result.

The WBJEE 2023 first allotment result will be announced on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Along with this, a direct link for students to check the WBJEE 2023 first allotment result will also be available here. The link will be activated as soon as the allotment list is available.

WBJEE 2023 First Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check WBJEE 2023 1st Allotment Result

The WBJEE 2023 first allotment result will be announced on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check their results through the link given here. Students can also follow the below-given steps to check their WBJEE first allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 round 1 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the application id and password in the result link

Step 4: Download the WBJEE allotment result for further reference

What After WBJEE First Allotment Result?

After the WBJEE 1st allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round can visit the allotted colleges and complete the admissions. According to the schedule given, the payment of the seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted colleges for document verification, and admissions can be done from August 1 to 5, 2023. The second allotment list will be released on August 8, 2023.

Following the second allotment round, a mop-up round will also be conducted. Registrations for the mop-up round will be conducted from August 14 to 16, 2023.

