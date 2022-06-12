WBJEE Result 2022 Date Announced: WBJEE 2022 Results to be announced on 17th June at wbjeeb.nic.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WBJEE Result 2022 Date Announced: Putting all the rumours and speculations to rest, the West Bengal Board of Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2022 Results for the state-level engineering entrance exam soon. The board has confirmed that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEE Result 2022 will be declared on 17th June 2022 - Friday. Along with the WBJEE Result 2022 Date, the exam authority has also confirmed time for the same as 4 PM. After the formal declaration, the WBJEE Results 2022 will be made available to the students online via the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

    Official Notification Released

    Over the last few weeks rumours about the WBJEE Result Declaration Date have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Taking this into account this aspect, the exam authority has released an official notification confirming the result date for WBJEE 2022 on 11th June 2022. The notification says that the WBJEE Result 2022 will be announced on 17th June 2022. The WBJEE 2022 exam was held for admission into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree Courses in University/Colleges in West Bengal. Students can check the complete notification via the link placed below:

    WBJEE 2022 Result Scorecard, Counselling Details

    WBJEE Result 2022 will be declared in the form of a digital result scorecard online via the official website. Students should note that that merely securing WBJEE Rank 2022 will not be sufficient for the admissions in the college. The final seat allotment will be done on the basis of counselling process. Students should In case of any confusion or errors in the WBJEE Result 2022 students can reach out to the official helpline. To raise any queries or questions about WBJEE Result 2022, students can write to info@wbjeeb.in within 24 hours of declaration of the result attaching copies of OMRS, rank card, question booklet number and its series code, question wise calculation of score.

