WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: WBBSE Class 10 Results to be Declared on 3rd June at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time Released: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB result 2022 for class 10th on 3rd June (Friday) 2022. As per media reports, the West Bengal Madhyamik result will be announced at 9 AM. Once the WB Madhyamik result 2022 has been declared, students will be able to check it at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. The board conducted the WBBSE Madhyamik exam from 7th to 16th March 2022.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

The board has announced the date and time for the announcement of West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022. As per media reports, WBBSE will finally announce the WB class 10th result on 3rd June 2022. The result will be available to the students from 9 AM. This year, over 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022.

Where To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022?

This year, as many as 11.8 lakh students have appeared for the WB Madhyamik 2022 examination. This includes 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys enrolled for the Class 10 exam. They can check their WB Class 10th result in online mode by visiting the official website.

After the release of West Bengal Madhyamik 2022 result, students can check it on the official website - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. They can get access to their result by entering their WB class 10th roll number and date of birth. Students can also check their WB Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021

In 2021, the WB 10th board exams were cancelled because of the second wave of COVID-19. The board had decided to promote all students based on internal assessment. Last year WB Madhyamik class 10 results were announced on 20th July 2021. The overall pass percentage was 100%.

