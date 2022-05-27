WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Check what Officials said about WB 10th Result Date Here

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik 2022 result is expected to be declared by soon in online mode. As per media reports, WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 is likely to be released by end of this month i.e 31st May. Once declared, WB 10th result 2022 will be available on the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. Students will be able to check their WB Madhyamil result 2022 by using the login credentials. The West Bengal Board conducted the Madhyamik exam after two years, and over 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared in the Class 10 exam.

WBBSE President Shares Important Update Regarding WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date

As per media reports, the president of WBBSE, Kalyanmoy Ganguly informed that the WB 10th result date 2022 has not been decided yet. He further said that the Madhyamik result date will be notified soon. "The post-evaluation process of the Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 next week, by May 31," said a WBBSE official.

Also, some of the media reports suggest that the evaluation work has been completed and final compilation work is underway. In April, a few reports had suggested that the WBBSE Results would be released after 15th May 2022. The West Bengal Class 10 exam were held between 7th to 16th March 2022. The Madhyamik exam was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Increase in Number of Enrollments for WB Madhyamik Exam

This year, there is an increase in the enrollment of students for the Madhyamik exam 2022. Around 11.18 lakh students appeared for the WBBSE exam. This includes 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys enrolled for the Class 10 exam compared to 5 lakh female and 4 lakh male students last year.

What After the Release of WB Madhyamik Result 2022?

After the announcement of WB 10th result, students can get the Madhyamik exam result from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students have to use their registration number, roll number to download the Madhyamik provisional marksheet. The original marksheets will be distributed by respective school heads.

