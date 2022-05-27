West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Check WB 10th Result Date, Where and How To Check Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: According to media reports, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the WB Madhyamik result 2022 soon. Students will be able to check their class 10th result in online mode on the official website - wbresults.nic.in. There is no official confirmation yet on the West Bengal Class 10th result date and time. This year, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for West Bengal Madhyamik exams and are awaiting for the announcement of the results. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from 7th to 16th March 2022.

Check Madhyamik Result 2022 Date West Bengal

As per media reports, the West Bengal Class 10th result 2022 date is expected to be released soon on the official website. WBBSE official has stated that the board has received the evaluated papers from schools, and the post evaluation process is ongoing. Therefore, it is expected that the board might declare WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 anytime soon in May or the first week of June.

Usually, the West Bengal Board releases class 10 results within 45 to 50 days of the exams after it gets over. Based on the previous trends, it is likely for WBBSE will declare Madhyamik Class 10 results by the end of May of in the first week of June 2022.

How To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022?

Once announced, students can check their WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 on the official website - wbresults.nic.in. They can get access to their result by entering their WB class 10th roll number and date of birth. They can also check their WB Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS. Students can avail this facility by sending an SMS on the specified number. Also, the online scorecard of WB 10th will be provisional in nature, they need to go to their respective schools to collect the West Bengal Madhyamik result marksheet.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result Statistics

Last year, a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Class 10th or Madhyamik exam and a total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100%. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams in 2021 and evaluated students based on an alternative assessment scheme.

