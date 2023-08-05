West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result Today; Check Timings; Steps to Access Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will announce the results for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 today: August 5, 2023, after 4 PM. Once the link is activated, candidates who participated in the couselling process will be able to access the results on the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.
The West Bengal NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 results are being declared for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges of the state. A total of 4,000 MBBS seats and 550 BDS seats in the state will be filled through the West Bengal NEET 2023 counseling procedure.
WB NEET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to check allotment is mentioned below:
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 result link
How to Check West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can check out the following steps to access allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on WB NEET 2023 result link
Step 3: Enter the login information and submit
Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and keep a printout for future reference
What After Declaration of West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?
After the announcement of the results, the allocated candidates must report to the appropriate colleges from August 7 to August 9. They must bring all relevant original documents and fees with them to the reporting procedure, taking place between the hours of 11 AM and 4 PM.
Documents Required for West Bengal NEET 2023 Counselling
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET 2023 Admit Card
- NEET Score Card
- Allotment Letter
- Class 10 And Class 12 Mark Sheet
- Age Proof
- Acknowledgment Slip
- Domicile Certificate
- Valid Identity Proof
- Caste Certificate (If Any)
- Pwd Certificate (If Any)
- Fee Payment Slip
