West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result Today; Check Timings; Steps to Access Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will announce the results for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 today: August 5, 2023, after 4 PM. Once the link is activated, candidates who participated in the couselling process will be able to access the results on the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 results are being declared for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges of the state. A total of 4,000 MBBS seats and 550 BDS seats in the state will be filled through the West Bengal NEET 2023 counseling procedure.

WB NEET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to check allotment is mentioned below:

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 result link Click Here

How to Check West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WB NEET 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a printout for future reference

What After Declaration of West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result?

After the announcement of the results, the allocated candidates must report to the appropriate colleges from August 7 to August 9. They must bring all relevant original documents and fees with them to the reporting procedure, taking place between the hours of 11 AM and 4 PM.

Documents Required for West Bengal NEET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET Score Card

Allotment Letter

Class 10 And Class 12 Mark Sheet

Age Proof

Acknowledgment Slip

Domicile Certificate

Valid Identity Proof

Caste Certificate (If Any)

Pwd Certificate (If Any)

Fee Payment Slip

