JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 announced: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JK Board Class 12th Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. The online JKBOSE 2022 Class 12 Result for the three steams- Arts, Science and Commerce is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. The students will be required to provide their Roll Number to check JKBOSE Class 12th Result and the details provided must be correct and cross checked. JKBOSE Class 12th Exam was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education from March 25 to May 9, 2022. To pass in JKBOSE Class 12 exam, the students will be required to score at least 33 per cent of passing marks in each of the five subjects. The online release of Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be provisional in nature and the original marksheet will be available in school.

JK Board Results 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the Summer and Winter Zone class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had earlier announced the JK Class 10 result 2022 for Jammu winter zone and the JK Board 12th result 2021-22 for Kashmir division. Candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by entering their registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the results of the exams through the direct link which will be provided here. The link will be made live as and when the results are declared on the official website. Candidates are also advised to bookmark this page for further reference on the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022.

JKBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Overview

Exam name JK Board 10th and 12th Exams Result name JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Official authority Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Result website jkbose.nic.in Result date May 2022 Credentials to check JKBOSE result 2022 Roll number or name Result link To be available

JKBOSE Result Date and Time 2022 for Class 10 and 12

JK Board Class 10 and 12 exams are conducted in Summer and Winter zones. Candidates appearing for the examinations can check here the complete schedule for the Summer and Winter Zone examinations.

JKBOSE 10th Class Result Dates 2022 Winter Zone

Particulars Dates JKBOSE 10th winter zone exam date November 20 to December 6, 2021 Kashmir division result date February 16, 2022 Jammu winter zone results February 19, 2022

JKBOSE 10th Result Dates 2022 Summer Zone

Events Tentative dates Summer zone Jammu Exam Dates March 2022 JKBOSE 10th result 2022 Summer Zone Jammu Date May 2022 Revaluation result date June 2022 Summer zone compartment exams July 2022 Compartment Result Date Last week of July 2022

JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2021-22 Dates (Kashmir Division)

Event Date Exam date November 9 to December 4, 2021 JKBOSE 12th exam result 2021 date February 8, 2022

JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2021 Dates (Jammu Division- Winter Zone)

Event Date Exam date November 9 to December 4, 2021 JKBOSE 12th exam result 2021 date February 4, 2022 (Tentative)

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Dates Jammu Division Summer Zone

Event Date Exam date March 2022 Result date May 2022 Revaluation application June 2022 JKBOSE Result Class 12 2022 after rechecking July 2022

How To Check JK Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will be releasing the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit jkbose.co.in or jk10.jagranjosh.com / jk12.jagranjosh.com

Visit jkbose.co.in or jk10.jagranjosh.com / jk12.jagranjosh.com Step 2nd- Click on JKBOSE 10th and 12th Class Result 2022

Click on JKBOSE 10th and 12th Class Result 2022 Step 3rd - Enter the class 10 and 12 result registrations details

- Enter the class 10 and 12 result registrations details Step 4th - Click on Submit

- Click on Submit Step 5th- Your JKBOSE Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 will be displayed on your screen

J&K Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates must note that the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. In order to make the process of checking the JKBOSE results 2022 a little bit easier, candidates have been provided below with the step by step procedure to check the results along with reference images.

Step 1st: Visit the JKBOSE official website

Step 2nd: Click on the results section on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on Jammu/Kashmir Division

Step 4th: Click on the relevant JK Board 10th & 12th Results link

Step 5th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 6th: Download the JKBOSE 10th/12th results 2022 for further reference

How To Check JK Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the from the result link available on the official website, students who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 exams will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the JKBOSE results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Check JKBOSE 10th result 2022 via SMS

Open SMS application on phone.

Type a message in this format: JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).

Now, send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE result 10th class 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

Check JKBOSE 12th Results 2022 via SMS

Type an SMS in the given format: JKBOSE10 <Roll No>

Send it to 5676750.

JKBOSE 12th Class result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time

What details will be mentioned in the JK Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

When checking the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the marksheets. In case there are any changes in the details or mistakes, students are required to consult the authorities.

The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 10th/12th Result 2022:

Student's name

Roll number

Registration number

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

Subjects

Subject-wise grade point

Grade point

Cumulative average grade point

Grade

Total marks

Qualifying status

Jammu and Kashmir Board Results Statistics for 10th and 12th

Students can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams.

JKBOSE 10th Result statistics of 2021

Particulars Pass percentage Pass percentage of boys 75% Overall pass percentage of girls 81.02% Pass percentage of government schools 67.04%

JKBOSE 10th Previous Year Result Analysis

Year Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Total Students Appeared 2021 - 75 81.02 Around 30 thousand 2020 70 68 72 53,807 2019 64.91 64.91 67.26 Around 53 thousand 2018 84 83 84 50,122 2017 83 84.6 81.45 50,293 2016 62 61.1 63 50,615 2015 72 74.5 68.8 50,535 2014 64 62.8 63.2 75,237

JKBOSE 12th Results Statistics - Previous year

Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % Total No. of Students Appeared 2021 - - - - 2020 82% 73% 77 33,779 2019 - - 51.77 35,000 2018 59 50 55 37,858 2017 64.31 58.92 61.44 55193 2016 76.08 74.95 75.46 51908

What After the Announcement of JK Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th ?

After the Jammu and Kashmir class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will be conducting the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students.

The applications for the Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 and 12 scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board. Candidates who want to apply for the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 scrutiny and compartmental exams are required to visit the official website and submit the applications provided. Candidates can also watch this space for further details on the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 answer sheet scrutiny and supplementary exams 2022.

JK Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

JKBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes. Candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 examinations and want to get the answer sheets evaluated are required to first visit the official website after which the board will conduct the re-evaluation process.

After the revaluation of the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 answer sheets are conducted the board will release the results on the official website.

JKBOSE Result 2022 10th and 12th - Compartmental Exam

Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 and compartmental exams are conducted for those students who appeared for the JKBOSE exams but were unable to secure the required marks or want to improve their scores in the exams. Such candidates are first required to visit the official website and complete the supplementary exam applications. The board will conduct the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams will also be published soon so that students can go ahead with the further admission procedure.

Jammu and Kashmir Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

Along with the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board will also announce the complete list of students who secured the top marks in the class 10 and 12 exams. Candidates can check below the complete list of students who topped the 10th and 12th exams in the previous year.

JKBOSE class 10 toppers 2021

Students Marks AAIRA ALTAF Q-A1/500 SEHAR SHABIR Q-A1/500 HASHIM NAZIR Q-A1/500 ROUF AHMAD WANI Q-A1/500 SABREENA JAN Q-A1/500 TABEENA FAYAZ Q-A1/500 SUNDAS JAN Q-A1/500 AABIROO NAZIR Q-A1/500 MIR ADEENA MAQBOOL Q-A1/500 MIR ILYAS KHURSHID Q-A1/500 ATHAR SAYEED MALIK Q-A1/500 TALIB NABI LONE Q-A1/500 MAHVISH ALTAF Q-A1/500 SAHIBA RIYAZ Q-A1/500 MEHROOKA AMIN Q-A1/500 RAJA OWAIS AMIN Q-A1/500 TOIBA ISHAQ Q-A1/500 SHIFA SHAFI Q-A1/500 SHEIKH JANNAT NASEER Q-A1/500

JKBOSE Class 12 Toppers 2021

Toppers Name and School Stream Percentage Marks Arusa Parvaiz, Kashmir Harvard Education Institute Science 99.8% 499/500 Tabina Jan, Kashmir Harvard Education Institute Commerce 99.4% 497/500 Adeebah Muzamil, Government Girls HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500 Hafsa Yousuf, Government Girls HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500 Suhail Ahmad Dar, Government Boys HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500 Sahila Nabi, Government Girls HR Secondary School Home Science 99% 495/500

About Jammu and Kashmir Board School Examination Board (JKBOSE)

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducts the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Board was established under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature on 27 August 1975. The board is responsible for the development and maintenance of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education. Under the state government administration, the board also acts as an autonomous body of education in the state. There are approximately 10,609 schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also provides education-related facilities to the students of the government and private schools affiliated with the board.