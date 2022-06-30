    JK Board Results 2022 Class 10, 12 (12th - Declared): Kwow JKBOSE 10th 12th Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 30, 2022 17:21 IST
    JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 announced: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JK Board Class 12th Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. The online JKBOSE 2022 Class 12 Result for the three steams- Arts, Science and Commerce is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. The students will be required to provide their Roll Number to check JKBOSE Class 12th Result and the details provided must be correct and cross checked. JKBOSE Class 12th Exam was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education from March 25 to May 9, 2022. To pass in JKBOSE Class 12 exam, the students will be required to score at least 33 per cent of passing marks in each of the five subjects. The online release of Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be provisional in nature and the original marksheet will be available in school.

    Updated as on 30th June 2022, @ 17:20 PM

    JK Board Results 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the Summer and Winter Zone class 10 and 12 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had earlier announced the JK Class 10 result 2022 for Jammu winter zone and the JK Board 12th result 2021-22 for Kashmir division. Candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by entering their registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the results of the exams through the direct link which will be provided here. The link will be made live as and when the results are declared on the official website. Candidates are also advised to bookmark this page for further reference on the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022.

     JKBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Overview

    Exam name JK Board 10th and 12th Exams
    Result name JKBOSE 10th, 12th  Result 2022
    Official authority Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education
    Result website jkbose.nic.in
    Result date May 2022
    Credentials to check JKBOSE result 2022 Roll number or name
    Result link To be available

    JKBOSE Result Date and Time 2022 for Class 10 and 12

    JK Board Class 10 and 12 exams are conducted in Summer and Winter zones. Candidates appearing for the examinations can check here the complete schedule for the Summer and Winter Zone examinations.

    JKBOSE 10th Class Result Dates 2022 Winter Zone

    Particulars Dates
    JKBOSE 10th winter zone exam date November 20 to December 6, 2021
    Kashmir division result date February 16, 2022
    Jammu winter zone results February 19, 2022

    JKBOSE 10th Result Dates 2022 Summer Zone

    Events Tentative dates
    Summer zone Jammu Exam Dates March 2022
    JKBOSE 10th result 2022 Summer Zone Jammu Date May 2022
    Revaluation result date June 2022
    Summer zone compartment exams July 2022
    Compartment Result Date Last week of July 2022

    JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2021-22 Dates (Kashmir Division)

    Event Date
    Exam date November 9 to December 4, 2021
    JKBOSE 12th exam result 2021 date February 8, 2022

    JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2021 Dates (Jammu Division- Winter Zone)

    Event Date
    Exam date November 9 to December 4, 2021
    JKBOSE 12th exam result 2021 date February 4, 2022 (Tentative)

    JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Dates Jammu Division Summer Zone

    Event Date
    Exam date March 2022
    Result date May 2022
    Revaluation application June 2022
    JKBOSE Result Class 12 2022 after rechecking July 2022

    How To Check JK Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will be releasing the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022.

    • Step 1st- Visit jkbose.co.in or jk10.jagranjosh.com / jk12.jagranjosh.com
    • Step 2nd- Click on JKBOSE 10th and 12th Class Result 2022
    • Step 3rd- Enter the class 10 and 12 result registrations details
    • Step 4th- Click on Submit
    • Step 5th- Your JKBOSE Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 will be displayed on your screen

    J&K Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates must note that the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. In order to make the process of checking the JKBOSE results 2022 a little bit easier, candidates have been provided below with the step by step procedure to check the results along with reference images.

    Step 1st: Visit the JKBOSE official website

    JKBOSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the results section on the home page

    JKBOSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on Jammu/Kashmir Division

    JKBOSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Click on the relevant JK Board 10th & 12th Results link

    JKBOSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Enter the details in the login link provided

    JKBOSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    JKBOSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 6th: Download the JKBOSE 10th/12th results 2022 for further reference

    How To Check JK Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from the from the result link available on the official website, students who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 exams will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the JKBOSE results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    Check JKBOSE 10th result 2022 via SMS

    • Open SMS application on phone.
    • Type a message in this format: JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).
    • Now, send it to 5676750.
    • JKBOSE result 10th class 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

    Check JKBOSE 12th Results 2022 via SMS

    • Type an SMS in the given format: JKBOSE10 <Roll No>
    • Send it to 5676750.
    • JKBOSE 12th Class result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time

    What details will be mentioned in the JK Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12? 

    When checking the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the marksheets. In case there are any changes in the details or mistakes, students are required to consult the authorities.

    The following details will be communicated through jkbose.ac.in 10th/12th Result 2022:

    • Student's name
    • Roll number
    • Registration number
    • Mother’s name
    • Father’s name
    • Date of birth
    • Subjects
    • Subject-wise grade point
    • Grade point
    • Cumulative average grade point
    • Grade
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status

    Jammu and Kashmir Board Results Statistics for 10th and 12th

    Students can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year exams.

    JKBOSE 10th Result statistics of 2021

    Particulars Pass percentage
    Pass percentage of boys 75%
    Overall pass percentage of girls 81.02%
    Pass percentage of government schools 67.04%

    JKBOSE 10th Previous Year Result Analysis

    Year Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Total Students Appeared
    2021 - 75 81.02 Around 30 thousand
    2020 70 68 72 53,807
    2019 64.91 64.91 67.26 Around 53 thousand
    2018 84 83 84 50,122
    2017 83 84.6 81.45 50,293
    2016 62 61.1 63 50,615
    2015 72 74.5 68.8 50,535
    2014 64 62.8 63.2 75,237

    JKBOSE 12th Results Statistics - Previous year

    Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % Total No. of Students Appeared
    2021 - - - -
    2020 82% 73% 77 33,779
    2019 - - 51.77 35,000
    2018 59 50 55 37,858
    2017 64.31 58.92 61.44 55193
    2016 76.08 74.95 75.46 51908

    What After the Announcement of JK Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th ?

    After the Jammu and Kashmir class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will be conducting the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students.

    The applications for the Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 and 12 scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board. Candidates who want to apply for the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 scrutiny and compartmental exams are required to visit the official website and submit the applications provided. Candidates can also watch this space for further details on the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 answer sheet scrutiny and supplementary exams 2022.

    JK Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    JKBOSE class 10 and 12 re-checking and re-evaluation is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes. Candidates who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 examinations and want to get the answer sheets evaluated are required to first visit the official website after which the board will conduct the re-evaluation process.

    After the revaluation of the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 answer sheets are conducted the board will release the results on the official website.

    JKBOSE Result 2022 10th and 12th - Compartmental Exam

    Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 and compartmental exams are conducted for those students who appeared for the JKBOSE exams but were unable to secure the required marks or want to improve their scores in the exams. Such candidates are first required to visit the official website and complete the supplementary exam applications. The board will conduct the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

    The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams will also be published soon so that students can go ahead with the further admission procedure.

    Jammu and Kashmir Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

    Along with the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022, the board will also announce the complete list of students who secured the top marks in the class 10 and 12 exams. Candidates can check below the complete list of students who topped the 10th and 12th exams in the previous year.

    JKBOSE class 10 toppers 2021

    Students Marks
    AAIRA ALTAF  Q-A1/500
    SEHAR SHABIR Q-A1/500
    HASHIM NAZIR Q-A1/500
    ROUF AHMAD WANI Q-A1/500
    SABREENA JAN Q-A1/500
    TABEENA FAYAZ Q-A1/500
    SUNDAS JAN Q-A1/500
    AABIROO NAZIR Q-A1/500
    MIR ADEENA MAQBOOL Q-A1/500
    MIR ILYAS KHURSHID Q-A1/500
    ATHAR SAYEED MALIK Q-A1/500
    TALIB NABI LONE Q-A1/500
    MAHVISH ALTAF Q-A1/500
    SAHIBA RIYAZ Q-A1/500
    MEHROOKA AMIN Q-A1/500
    RAJA OWAIS AMIN Q-A1/500
    TOIBA ISHAQ Q-A1/500
    SHIFA SHAFI Q-A1/500
    SHEIKH JANNAT NASEER Q-A1/500

    JKBOSE Class 12 Toppers 2021

    Toppers Name and School Stream Percentage Marks
    Arusa Parvaiz, Kashmir Harvard Education Institute Science 99.8% 499/500
    Tabina Jan, Kashmir Harvard Education Institute Commerce 99.4% 497/500
    Adeebah Muzamil, Government Girls HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500
    Hafsa Yousuf, Government Girls HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500
    Suhail Ahmad Dar, Government Boys HR Secondary School Arts 99.2% 496/500
    Sahila Nabi, Government Girls HR Secondary School Home Science 99% 495/500

    About Jammu and Kashmir Board School Examination Board (JKBOSE)

    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducts the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Board was established under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975 which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature on 27 August 1975. The board is responsible for the development and maintenance of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education. Under the state government administration, the board also acts as an autonomous body of education in the state. There are approximately 10,609 schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also provides education-related facilities to the students of the government and private schools affiliated with the board.

    Read more

    FAQ

    Where to check the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link here to check the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022.

    What details are to be entered when checking the JKBOSE Class 10 results 2022?

    When checking the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022, students are required to enter the class 10 registration number in the result link given.

    What details are mentioned in the JKBOSE class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    When will JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary exams be conducted?

    JKBOSE class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be conducted within a month from the declaration of the JKBOSE Results 2022.