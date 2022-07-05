TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the Tripura Board 12th Commerce Result 2022 in online mode. The result will be released in online mode at tripuraresults.nic.in. Students will need to enter their roll numbers to check the results. Students must also note that a direct link to check the Tripura board class 12 Commerce stream examination will be available on this page as soon as the exam results are declared on the official website.

The TBSE 12th Commerce result 2022 will comprise students' basic details, marks details, and result status. All the students have to collect the original result (mark sheet), and the scorecard from their respective school as the Tripura Board 12th Commerce online result will be provisional. Go through the article to know the details TBSE 12th Commerce result 2022.

TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Term 2 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Exam Class 12th Commerce Exam level National school level Mode of exam Offline Term Term 2 Session 2021-2022 Result websites tripuraresults.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Date

The Tripura Board class 12 results 2022 for Commerce will be available on the official website of the board. Students can check these dates and keep track of all the important events related to the TBSE 12 Commerce exam result 2022.

Events Date TBSE 12th Commerce Exam (Term 2) 2nd May to 1st June 2022 TBSE 12th Term 2 Result 6th July 2022

How to Check Tripura Higher Secondary Commerce Result 2022

The Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream examination results will be available on the official website of Tripura Board. To check the Tripura Board class 12 commerce stream results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Tripura Board class 12 Roll number in the result link.

Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream results.

Step 1: Visit official exam portal i.e. tbse.in or tsu.trp.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on the link for Tripura Board Result 2022

Step 3: You will be redirected to new website with links for 12th Science, Commerce and Arts Result

Step 4: Click on TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Link

Step 5: Enter your exam roll number or admit card number

Step 6: Verify and submit the admit card details on the website

Step 7: Check Tripura HSC Commerce Result 2022 displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the scorecard in PDF format from the website and take printout for future reference

TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here, students can check the sample image of TBSE 12th term 2 Commerce result checking procedure. They can check the images below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TBSE - tripuraresults.nic.in and this window will appear on the screen.

Step 2 - Now click on TBSE Higher Secondary Term 2 Result (once available), the login window will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Enter the required login credentials and click on the submit button.

What details will be provided in Tripura Board HS Commerce Results 2022?

It is expected that TBSE 12th Commerce exam result for term 2 is expected to include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of Tripura board Higher Secondary result 2022 will contain the following details -

Board name

Student's class

Name of Student

Roll Number

Category of the student’

Mother’s Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Total Marks

TBSE Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics

Along with the TBSE Higher Secondary Commerce result 2022 for Term 2, the board is also expected to release the statistics. Students can go through the table provided below to know the TBSE Higher Secondary Commerce result statistics of the past few years -

Year Number of Students Appeared Pass Percentage 2019 27,156 80.51 2018 32,586 78.95 2017 27,695 78 2016 25,240 75.11

Tripura Higher Secondary Commerce Result 2022 Toppers

Along with the Tripura board class 12 commerce stream examination results, the board officials will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examination. Students appearing for the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream exams can visit the official website of the board to check the examination results.

A Total 11 students bagged top ten positions in the Tripura board class 12 examinations. The top rank was secured by Swarupa Banik in the Commerce stream with 455 marks followed by Ankita Paul with 446 marks and Sabita Paul with 440 securing the third rank.

What after Tripura Higher Secondary Commerce Result 2022?

After the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream examination results are declared on the official website, the students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the Commerce stream undergraduate admissions in the colleges across the country.

The admissions to the Commerce stream undergraduate programmes will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students in the examination and the cutoff marks set by the colleges.

After the results of the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream examinations are declared on the official website, the board officials will be conducting the rechecking/re-evaluation and the supplementary exams, the details for which will be provided here.

Tripura Higher Secondary Commerce Result 2022 Rechecking and Re-evaluation

After the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream 2022 Results are declared on the official website, the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for totalling mistakes are required to submit the applications for the same. The applications for the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream rechecking and re-evaluation will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

The changes in the marks after the rechecking and re-evaluation process is completed will be updated in the marksheets of the students which will be available for download on the official website of the board.

Tripura Higher Secondary Commerce Result 2022: Supplementary Exams

Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream Supplementary examinations will be conducted by the board officials after the examination results are declared on the official website. The supplementary examinations are conducted for those students who are unable to qualify the examinations in the first attempt.

Candidates appearing for the supplementary examinations are required to visit the official website and complete the applications which will be released shortly after the examination results are declared. The results of the Tripura Board class 12 Commerce stream supplementary examinations will be published on the official website of the board.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 and is the primary school board of the state that handles school education in the state. The Board has been given the task of promotion and development of secondary education in the state. As part of its various responsibilities, the Tripura Board i.e. TBSE also conducts the annual exams i.e. Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981. Apart from the exams, the TBSE also decides on the course curriculum and syllabus that is to be followed by the affiliated schools in the state. The Board introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009.