DU Admission 2020 - 10 College Societies that will convince you to join DU today

Every student dreams of a perfect University that offers a right dose of study and fun making learning fun and exciting. It's really important for a student to take part in extra-curricular activities and take out some time for themselves for their holistic growth and development. Therefore, cultural societies, clubs and co-curricular activities should definitely be on one’s radar while choosing their college of University this admission season.

While there are many who claim to offer the perfect combo of academic and other activities, but not many stand can a chance when compared to Delhi University. DU has carved its own niche when it comes to cultural societies, college fests and everything that students can dream off in a cultural society. So, if you needed another reason to apply to Delhi University Admissions this year, this may be it.

So, if you are planning to be a part of Delhi University then you must know about these 10 prominent cultural societies.

1. Abhivyakti - The Dramatics Society of Indraprastha College





Abhivyakti is one of the best dramatics societies of Delhi University. They are best known for tackling social issues in their own comical and satirical style. Chauraha, one of the most popular street play festivals of DU is organized by Abhivyakti along with Shruti, the annual fest of IP College.

Want to reward your inner actor with the perfect platform to bring out the superstar? Abhivyakti will help you do that and much more.

2. Nazaakat - The Folk Dance society of Gargi College





Nazaakat, the Folk Dance society of Gargi College, is best known for its vibrating ghungroos, colourful costumes, intricate choreography and the soul touching expressions of the group members. It is one of the best Folk dance societies that we have on the campus.

If your foot starts tapping to beats, you should not give this one a miss.

3. The Players - Theatre Group Society of Kirori Mal College

This theatre society has a golden history of 52 years. It is supposed to be the launch pad of many talents in Bollywood, including Kabir Khan, Satish Kaushik Ali Abbas Zafar, Habib Faisal, Vijay Raaz. It hosts inter-college theatre festival annually. What they believe in, is “experiment and never settle for the conventional.” Probably this makes them one of the best!

4. Ibtida - Hindu College





Ibtida is one of the best dramatic societies of Delhi University. With a rigorous three day long audition process, only the best make it to the society. Ibtida was founded by Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali during his student days at Hindu College. Ali directed a number of plays and performed on stage, as a part of this society.

This society also holds its annual theatre fest ''Medina'' which is a big hit in the university. Ibtida has performed in nine districts of Rajasthan in collaboration with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

5. Glitz-The Fashion Society of Kamala Nehru College





If ramp and catwalk are your things that attract you, this one might be for you. The Glitz is the official fashion society of Kalmala Nehru College of DU. This society is for all the fashion lovers out there and has won several accolades for being one of the best on campus. Various publications have declared it to be the best Fashion Society in DU and it has won several awards to back this claim. Glitz society will help you boost your personality with great style and looks.

So, what are you waiting for, bring out the Super Model and head over to Glitz!

6. Lakshya – The Theatre Society of Kamala Nehru College





With just 16 members, this society believes that drama is a revolutionary art form. As the name suggests, the members of Lakshya have taken upon the mission to make theatre and drama the centre piece of the academic culture at Kamala Nehru College and Delhi University Campus in general. With a tough and detailed audition process, the Lakshya has setup various parameters through which an applicant is judged, including confidence, acting ability, creative thinking, and experience in theatre and voice clarity.

While getting into it might be a difficult task, the fruits thereafter are even more sweeter!

7. The Hans Raj Projekt





Always believed yourself to be a rockstar? Well here’s your chance to prove it to the world with the Hans Raj Projekt. The Hans Raj Projekt is a part of Swaranjali, the music society of Hans Raj College. This band is a perfect blend of energy, creativity and talent. The band was recently featured on a leading FM radio channel which has increased their fan following on DU campus while raising the stakes for all other bands on the campus. They have also performed at the World Music Day festival held at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

Give it a change, the Projekt might turn you into a campus sensation overnight.

8. Geetanjali - The Indian Choir of Miranda House





Music is a very integral part of the student lifestyle at Delhi University and Geetanjali – the Indian Music Society or Indian Choir from Miranda House is the perfect example of it. Geetanjali is a blend of two different streams of Indian Classical Music- Hindustan Music and Karnataka Music which adds melody to the life of students. Being a music society of a women only college, there is a hidden meaning message of women empowerment behind the melodious compositions brought out by Geetanjali.

9. PIXELS - The Photography Society of Hans Raj College





Pixels is one of the most prominent societies in Delhi University. It was the first society in DU to ever host a photography exhibition at the Indian Habitat Centre. Plickture, the annual photography festival organized by Pixels attracts a large number of budding photographers across DU. It comprises of exciting competitions and a photography exhibition.

If you are good at clicking anything including your own selfies, you should surely give this one a try!

10. GALORE-The Fashion Society of Maitreyi College





Another DU campus sensation has been the GALORE – the fashion society of Maitreyi College College. While giving a platform to the students to express themselves through fashion, the society also empowers them to highlight social issues and causes through their art. Recently, Galore enlightened people on the issue of hunting and poaching of tigers. The society takes pride in the fact that their costumes are made by the society members within the college premises.

Cultural Societies in Delhi University Colleges are much more than just being a fun activity, they do expand the horizons of the students while giving them an avenue to express themselves to the fullest. They also aid students in identifying their interests and equip them with the necessary skills and exposure to take one step towards transforming their passion into a career.

The above mentioned top 10 cultural societies of Delhi University are just the tip of the iceberg and there are many others that you can explore and join as a fresher.