AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 180 Graduate/Diploma and ITI Apprentice Posts

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the post of ITI Trade Apprentice, Graduate (Degree) Apprentice and Technical (Diploma) Apprentices for Northern Region. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 through online mode from on or before 24 January 2021.

A total of 180 vacancies are available in Adampur, Agra, Bareilly, Bikaner, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Gwalior, Hisar, Jammu, Kishangarh, Kangra, Kanpur, Khajuraho, Kullu, Kushinagar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Pantnagar, Pithoragarh, , CATC, Prayagaraj, Shimla, Varanasi, Udaipur, etc and various offices in New Delhi.

Important Dates

Last date for Online Application: 24 January 2021

AAI Vacancy Details

Graduate/Diploma Apprentice

Civil (Graduate) - 16

Civil (Diploma) - 14

Electrical Graduate) - 16

Electrical (Diploma) - 16

Electronics (Graduate) - 38

Electronics (Diploma) - 24

Computer Science/ Information Technology (Graduate) - 08

Computer Science/ Information Technology (Diploma) - 07

Automobile (Graduate) - 06

Automobile (Diploma) - 04

Aeronautics/Aerospace (Graduate) - 08

Aeronautics/Aerospace (Diploma) - 08

Fire Service - 01

ITI Trade Apprentice



Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Stenographer, Office Assistant, Finance and Electronics - 14

Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs.15,000/-

Technical (Diploma) Apprentices - Rs.12,000/-

ITI Trade Apprentice - Rs. 9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate/Diploma Apprentice - Candidates should possess full time regular four years degree in Engineering or three years diploma of the above mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI

ITI Trade Apprentice (Diesel Mechanic) - ITI Trade candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above mentioned trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

Age Limit:

26 Years

Other:

Only Indian Nationals from the Northern Region are eligible.

Candidates passed degree/diploma in or after 2018 only are eligible.

Selection process for AAI Apprentice Posts

Provisional selection of the candidates would be merit-based in the qualifying examination. The final selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates/testimonials and submission of Medical Fitness Certificate at the time of joining. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview/Document verification through their registered email IDs only. The selected candidates will be posted preferably at the given locations in Northern Region based on their registration location (in portal).

How to Apply AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Graduate and Diploma Apprentice - Candidates are required to apply through BOAT’s web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) by finding establishment Airports Authority of India – RHQ NR, New Delhi and click the apply button in the next page.

ITI Apprentice - Candidates are required to apply through RDAT’s web portal www.apprenticeshipindia.org by finding establishment Airports Authority of India – RHQ NR, New Delhi and click the apply button in the next page.

AAI Graduate/Diploma Notification PDF

Online Application Link

AAI ITI Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Application Fee:

No Fee