AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 205 PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, Prep Posts

Atomic Energy Education Society is hiring 205 PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, Prep Posts. Candidates can check details here.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification: Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) is expected to upload the notification for hiring teachers. A total of 205 vacancies shall be filled for the post of Post Primary Teacher (PRT), Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Librarian, and Preparatory Teacher (Prep) on its website - aees.gov.in.

As per reports, online applications will be invited on aees.gov.in from 21 May 2022 onwards. Interested teachers can submit the application upto 12 June 2022

Details regarding educational and other qualifications, age limit, scheme of written test, guidelines of skill test, mode of selection, centres of written test, and skill test, application fees, how to apply online and how to pay application fee will be made available on AEES website.

AEES Teacher Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 21 May 2022

Last Date of Application - 12 June 2022

AEES Teacher 2022 Vacancy Details

PGT - 15

English - 2

Hindi - 1

Maths - 4

Physics - 1

Chemistry - 1

Computer Science - 4

Biology - 2

TGT - 101

English - 11

Social Science - 14

Hindi/Sanskrit - 10

Maths/Physics - 21

Chemistry/Biology - 7

Computer Science - 10

PET Male - 9

PET Female - 7

Art - 7

Marathi - 5

Librarian - 8

PRT - 70

PRT Music - 5

Prep - 6

Eligibility Criteria for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2022

Primary Teacher - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) OR Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms). The candidate should possess two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

TGT - Three years Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/Institution’s norms) in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and as well as in aggregate. OR Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects as well as in aggregate. Pass in central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper –II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

PGT - Master’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms) in the following subject. OR Two years Integrated Post Graduate Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the following subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms). OR Post Graduate degree in the following subjects with atleast 50% marks in aggregate or its equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms) from a recognized university and B.A.Ed. / B.Sc.Ed. from a recognized institute. B. Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university

How to Apply for AEES Recruitment 2022 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online from 21 May to 12 June 2022.