APDCL AEGCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online 341 Assistant Manager and Junior Manager Posts @aegcl.co.in

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) has invited the applications for the post of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AEGCL Manager Recruitment 2020 through official website from 09 to 18 December 2020. 

Dec 1, 2020 13:57 IST
Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 09 December 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 18 December 2020

APDCL AEGCL Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies - 341

Assistant Manager -148 Posts

  • Electrical - 82
  • Mechanical - 9
  • Civil – 9
  • Information Technology - 7
  • Human Resource (HR) –7

Junior Manager - 227 Posts

  • Electrical - 190
  • Mechanical - 21
  • Civil - 10
  • Information Technology - 6

Salary:

Post Name Pay Scale (Rs.) Grade Pay (Rs.) Approximate Total Gross (Rs.)
Assistant Manager 37,300.00 – 1,12,000.00 14,200.00 68,185.00
Jr Manager 25,000.00 – 92,000.00 12,100.00 49,409.00

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager and Junior Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Manager  - Full time B.E./B. Tech with minimum 60% marks.
  • Assistant Manager (Human Resource) - 2 years full time MBA/PGDM Degree with specialization in (Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/Social Welfare) from any Indian University/ Institution approvedby AICTE/UGC with minimum 60% marks.
  • Junior Manager - Full time Diploma course in Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Age Limit:

  • Assistant Manager - 21 to 44 Years
  • Junior Manager - 18 to 44 Years

Selection Procedure for Assistant Manager and Junior Manager Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online examination of 100 marks. The candidates shortlisted through the CBT mode of examination will be called for document verification and viva voce of 18 marks

How to Apply for APDCL AEGCL Manager Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online through AEGCL website www.aegcl.co.in from 09 December to 18 December 2020.

Application Fees:

  • General/OBC/MOBC - Rs 800 /-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 400/-

APDCL AEGCL Manager Recruitment Notification PDF

APDCL AEGCL Manager Application Link

APDCL AEGCL Website

