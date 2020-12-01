APDCL AEGCL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online 341 Assistant Manager and Junior Manager Posts @aegcl.co.in

APDCL AEGCL Recruitment 2020: Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL), Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) has invited the applications for the post of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AEGCL Manager Recruitment 2020 through official website from 09 December 2020. The last date for AEGCL Registration is 18 December 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 09 December 2020
- Last Date of Application - 18 December 2020
APDCL AEGCL Vacancy Details:
Total Vacancies - 341
Assistant Manager -148 Posts
- Electrical - 82
- Mechanical - 9
- Civil – 9
- Information Technology - 7
- Human Resource (HR) –7
Junior Manager - 227 Posts
- Electrical - 190
- Mechanical - 21
- Civil - 10
- Information Technology - 6
Salary:
|Post Name
|Pay Scale (Rs.)
|Grade Pay (Rs.)
|Approximate Total Gross (Rs.)
|Assistant Manager
|37,300.00 – 1,12,000.00
|14,200.00
|68,185.00
|Jr Manager
|25,000.00 – 92,000.00
|12,100.00
|49,409.00
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager and Junior Manager Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager - Full time B.E./B. Tech with minimum 60% marks.
- Assistant Manager (Human Resource) - 2 years full time MBA/PGDM Degree with specialization in (Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/Social Welfare) from any Indian University/ Institution approvedby AICTE/UGC with minimum 60% marks.
- Junior Manager - Full time Diploma course in Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Age Limit:
- Assistant Manager - 21 to 44 Years
- Junior Manager - 18 to 44 Years
Selection Procedure for Assistant Manager and Junior Manager Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of online examination of 100 marks. The candidates shortlisted through the CBT mode of examination will be called for document verification and viva voce of 18 marks
How to Apply for APDCL AEGCL Manager Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online through AEGCL website www.aegcl.co.in from 09 December to 18 December 2020.
Application Fees:
- General/OBC/MOBC - Rs 800 /-
- SC/ST - Rs. 400/-
APDCL AEGCL Manager Recruitment Notification PDF
APDCL AEGCL Manager Application Link