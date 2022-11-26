AFCAT 2023 Recruitment for 258 Vacancies: Registration To Start on 1 Dec @afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2023: Indian Air Force is conducting the AFCAT Exam for the course commencing in January 2024. Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

AFCAT 2023 Recruitment: Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to start the registrations of the students who wanted to join courses to be held in January 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches and for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch). The selection will be done on the basis of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2023.

AFCAT 2023 Registration will be held from 01 to 30 December 2022 on the website - https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in OR https://afcat.cdac.in.

The training for selected candidates will be held in the first week of January 2024 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. Shortlisted candidates will be posted as Commissioned Officers.

AFCAT 2023 Vacancy

Entry through AFCAT

Branch Post Code Male Female Total Flying Flying 05 05 10 Ground Duty Technical AE (L) 87 10 97 AE (M) 30 03 33 Ground Duty Non Technical Admin 43 05 48 LGS 19 02 21 Accounts 11 02 13 Education 08 02 10 Meteorology 07 02 09

Entry through NCC

NCC Special Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10%

AFCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch

12th with 50% marks each in Maths and Physics and graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty

Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}. - 12th with 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics and4 years graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security.

Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} -12th with 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics and4 years graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology OR cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering

Ground Duty Non Technical

Administration - 12th and graduation with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Education - 12th and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.

Logistics - Graduate in any discipline with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

NCC Special Entry

NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17. Minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with a minimum of three years of degree courses in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

AFCAT 2023 Age Limit

Flying Branch - 20 to 24 years

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches - 20 to 26 years

AFCAT 2023 Physical Eligibility

Candidates are advised to be physically fit when called by SSB in order to be able to undergo the tests at AFSB. You should aim to achieve an ability to run 01 mile (1.6 kms) in 10 minutes, do 10 push ups and 03 chin ups.

AFCAT 2023 Selection Process

There will be three rounds including AFCAT written examination followed by Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test, Psychological test and Group tests / Interviews.

Fee:

AFCAT - Rs. 250/-

NCC - No Fee

AFCAT 2023 Dates