AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @afcat.cdac.in: Check Login Link Here

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can download it through the AFCAT 2 Admit Card link given below here.

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 Download: Indian Air Force (IAF) has activated the admit card link for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have applied for AFCAT for the 02/2022 course commencing in July 2023 can download AFCAT 2022 Admit Card from this page by clicking on AFCAT Admit Card Link. Students must take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with important documents at their allotted exam centre and time.

What is AFCAT 2 2022 Exam Date ?

AFCAT 2 Exam is scheduled to be held on three consecutive days i.e. 26, 27, and 28 August 2022.

As per the official website "Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2022 is available for download through Candidate Login from 10 Aug 2022 (11:00 AM) onward. Please verify the details, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card."

How to Download AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the AFCAT which is afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Now, go to 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' then 'AFCAT 02/2022'

Step 3: This will open a login page where you are required to login using your email ID and Password

Step 4: Download AFCAT Admit Card

If any candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). He or she can also email the same to afcatcell@cdac.in.

AFCAT 2 2022 Registration Dates 01 to 30 June 2022 AFCAT 2 Exam Date 26, 27, 28 August 2022 AFCAT 2 Admit Card Date 10 August 2022 AFCAT 2 Result Date Expected in September or October 2022

Candidates who qualify for AFCAT 2 Exam will be required to appear for Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test and Psychological test.

AFCAT 2 Notification