AFCAT Previous Year Question Papers PDF with Answers (2020–2024) – Download Free

AFCAT Previous Year Question Papers are an essential part of exam preparation as they help candidates understand the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level. Practicing these papers regularly allows aspirants to improve time management, accuracy, and confidence.
Candidates can identify important topics and frequently asked questions, which helps in creating a focused study plan. These papers are easily available online for all applicants. Consistent practice with AFCAT previous year papers enhances problem-solving speed and accuracy and boosts overall exam performance and readiness.
AFCAT Previous Year Question Papers
The Indian Air Force has officially released the AFCAT 1 Notification 2026 on its website. This article includes AFCAT Sample Question Papers and memory-based previous year papers to help candidates prepare effectively. These resources are designed to help aspirants understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the exam.
Practicing these papers regularly boosts confidence, reduces exam stress, and enhances time management skills. Moreover, solving the AFCAT previous year question papers helps candidates identify their strengths and weaknesses, allowing them to improve accuracy and minimize errors. Overall, these papers serve as an excellent tool for comprehensive AFCAT exam preparation.
AFCAT Previous Year Papers Overview
The AFCAT Previous Year Paper 2026 features questions from recent AFCAT exams and serves as a useful guide for candidates preparing for various Indian Air Force (IAF) roles, including Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) positions. These papers give aspirants a clear understanding of the exam structure, marking system, negative marking, time duration, and other key details essential for preparation.
Below is a complete overview of the AFCAT Previous Year Papers 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Organization
|
Indian Air Force (IAF)
|
Exam Name
|
Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2026)
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Exam Date
|
31 January 2026
|
Time Duration
|
2 hours (for AFCAT)
|
Marking Scheme
|
+3 marks for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
-1 mark for each incorrect answer
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
AFSB Interview
Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
afcat.cdac.in
AFCAT Model Question Paper with Answers
Candidates preparing for the exam should download and practice the AFCAT Model Question Papers PDF with Answers to assess their preparation level. Solving these papers helps aspirants understand their strengths and weaknesses, allowing them to focus on areas that need improvement. Candidates can avoid repeating mistakes in the actual exam.
Regular practice with AFCAT model question papers enhances problem-solving skills and boosts confidence, and improves time management. These papers simulate the real exam environment, helping candidates become well-prepared for the final test.
Candidates can access and download the AFCAT Model Question Paper PDF with Answers directly from the table below:
|
AFCAT Previous Year Question Papers
|
Download PDF
|
AFCAT Model Question Paper 1
|
AFCAT Model Question Paper 2
|
AFCAT Answer Key
Benefits of AFCAT Previous Year Papers
Practising with AFCAT Previous Year Question Papers is one of the most effective ways to strengthen preparation for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). These papers act as a valuable learning resource that helps candidates refine their exam strategy, improve accuracy, and build confidence. Below are the major benefits of solving the AFCAT previous year papers:
-
Previous papers provide clear insights into the AFCAT exam structure, helping candidates understand section-wise weightage and marking schemes.
-
Regular practice familiarises aspirants with commonly asked question formats and difficulty levels.
-
Solving old papers under timed conditions enhances speed and efficiency during the real exam.
-
Exposure to questions of different levels prepares candidates for all possible challenges.
-
Analysing past papers highlights frequently asked and high-weightage topics. This helps prioritize preparation.
-
Observing recurring question patterns allows aspirants to plan a more targeted study strategy.
-
Continuous practice boosts both speed and accuracy, reducing the chances of errors.
-
Attempting papers in exam-like conditions helps evaluate strengths and weaknesses effectively.
-
Practising with different years’ papers trains candidates to adapt to any changes in the exam pattern.
-
Familiarity with the paper format minimises anxiety and boosts confidence.
-
Successfully solving previous year papers instils self-assurance for the final test.
How to Attempt the AFCAT Previous Year Question Paper?
Practicing the AFCAT Previous Year Question Paper in the right way can greatly improve performance and exam readiness. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get the most out of the practice sessions:
-
Go through the entire paper once before starting to understand the types and distribution of questions.
-
Allocate 2 hours and solve the paper in a real-time exam environment to simulate actual test conditions.
-
Begin with the easy questions and then move to the lengthier or more challenging ones.
-
Avoid spending too much time on one question
-
Stop attempting new questions and compare answers with the official AFCAT answer key to evaluate the performance.
-
Note down incorrect responses and work on those weak areas during the next study session.
AFCAT Exam Pattern 2026
Understanding the AFCAT Question Paper Pattern and AFCAT Syllabus 2026 is crucial before starting preparation. It helps candidates know the section-wise weightage, marking scheme, and exam structure set by the Indian Air Force. The table below provides a detailed breakdown of the AFCAT written exam pattern:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
30
|
90
|
2 hours
|
Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
75
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
60
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
75
|
Total
|
100
|
300
AFCAT Preparation Tips
Candidates must follow a smart and strategic preparation plan to score well in the AFCAT exam. Practicing the AFCAT Previous Year Question Papers should be a central part of this strategy. The following are some expert tips to help crack the exam effectively:
-
Read newspapers and monthly magazines to stay informed about national and international events.
-
Solve a variety of questions from all sections, General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning.
-
Prepare concise notes and revise them regularly to retain key concepts and formulas.
-
Strengthen analytical and logical thinking by practising different types of reasoning questions.
-
Learn new words daily along with synonyms, antonyms, and idioms for the Verbal Ability section.
-
Review the AFCAT previous year papers to identify frequently asked topics and adjust the study plan accordingly.
-
Attempt full-length mock tests and model papers to simulate real exam conditions and enhance time management.
