AFCAT Salary 2026: In-Hand Pay ₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500, Check Allowances & Benefits

AFCAT Salary 2026: The Indian Air Force releases complete details about the AFCAT 2026 salary in its official notification. Candidates can easily check or download the salary information in PDF format from the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. The AFCAT Salary 2026 ranges between Rs. 56,100 and Rs. 1,77,500 per month as per the 7th Pay Commission. Selected candidates receive a stipend of Rs. 56,100 per month during their one-year training period after successfully clearing all stages of the AFCAT 1 exam. AFCAT officers enjoy several attractive allowances and benefits in addition to the basic pay. This makes the job both financially rewarding and prestigious. Candidates can find detailed information about the AFCAT 2026 salary structure, allowances, and career perks below. Candidates aspiring to join the Indian Air Force should go through these details carefully for a better understanding.

AFCAT Salary 2026 The Indian Air Force (IAF) outlines the detailed AFCAT salary structure in its official notification. Candidates who qualify through the AFCAT exam are offered an initial pay scale of INR 56,100 per month. Along with the basic pay, they receive several allowances and benefits, which begin right from the training period itself. The AFCAT exam is conducted to recruit talented male and female candidates as Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force. The AFCAT selection process includes two main stages, an online test followed by the AFSB interview. The online AFCAT exam carries a total of 300 marks and includes questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Military Reasoning, and Aptitude Test.

The AFSB interview is divided into two stages. Stage 1 includes the Officer Intelligence Rating Test (OIR) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PPDT). Candidates who qualify move to Stage 2, which consists of Psychological Tests, Group Tests, a Personal Interview, and the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test for those applying to the Flying Branch. AFCAT Salary Structure 2026 The AFCAT salary structure is determined as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). A candidate commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) receives an attractive salary package along with several allowances and benefits. Below is the detailed AFCAT salary structure for different branches, Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). AFCAT Salary for Flying Branch Candidates joining the Flying Branch through AFCAT enjoy the highest pay scale due to flying allowances and additional perks. Check the table below for flying branch salary:

Salary Details Amount (INR) Basic Pay 56,100 MSP 15,500 DA (28%) 15,708 Flying Pay 25,000 TA (For X Class Cities) 7,200 DA on TA (28%) 2,016 Kit Maintenance 600 Gross Salary 1,22,024 AFCAT Salary for Ground Duty (Technical) Branch The Ground Duty (Technical) officers receive a good salary along with technical allowances as part of their pay structure. Check the table below for Ground Duty (Technical) Branch salary: Salary Details Amount (INR) Basic Pay 56,100 MSP 15,500 DA (28%) 15,708 Technical Pay 10,000 TA (For X Class Cities) 7,200 DA on TA (28%) 2,016 Gross Salary 1,06,524 AFCAT Salary for Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch Officers under the Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branch receive the following salary and benefits. Check the table below for Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branch salary:

Salary Details Amount (INR) Basic Pay 56,100 MSP 15,500 DA (28%) 15,708 TA (For X Class Cities) 7,200 DA on TA (28%) 2,016 Gross Salary 96,524 AFCAT Salary Per Month 2026 The AFCAT salary per month includes the basic pay, along with several allowances and benefits offered by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Officers start receiving their full salary package based on their rank and service duration after completing the training. Each year, they also get a fixed increment according to their service period and position. Candidates are entitled to a stipend of INR 56,100 per month, which continues until they are commissioned as officers during the training period. Their salary increases with additional allowances depending on the branch they are posted in, Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), or Ground Duty (Non-Technical).

AFCAT Allowances and Benefits Along with the basic salary, AFCAT officers enjoy various allowances, perks, and privileges that enhance their lifestyle and job satisfaction. These benefits make the AFCAT salary package even more rewarding and secure. The following are major allowances and facilities offered to Indian Air Force officers: Fully furnished accommodation for self and family

Comprehensive medical coverage for officers and dependents

Access to Canteen facilities and Officers’ Mess

Subsidized loans and Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Generous leave benefits, 60 days of annual leave and 20 days of casual leave per year (subject to service requirements) What Insurance is Covered in the AFCAT Salary? Every officer in the Indian Air Force is provided with a life insurance cover of INR 1 crore during their service period. Additionally, officers in the Flying Branch receive an extra insurance cover of INR 12 lakh (based on contribution).

This comprehensive insurance plan ensures financial security for officers and their families, reflecting the Air Force’s commitment to their well-being and safety. AFCAT Job Profile 2026 Candidates who qualify through the AFCAT exam are commissioned as Group A Gazetted Officers in different branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). Each branch offers unique roles, responsibilities, and challenges, allowing officers to serve the nation with pride and excellence. Below is the detailed AFCAT job profile for each branch: AFCAT Flying Branch Officers in the Flying Branch play a crucial role in defending the nation’s airspace and ensuring operational readiness. Their duties involve leadership, precision, and quick decision-making skills.

The following are the key responsibilities: Operating and maintaining fighter aircraft during combat and peace missions.

Handling transportation of ammunition, troops, and essential materials.

Providing air support and supply missions for various military operations.

Managing helicopter operations for emergency rescue, medical evacuation, and other urgent situations. AFCAT Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Officers in the Ground Duty (Technical) branch ensure the smooth functioning and maintenance of all aircraft systems, equipment, and technology. They act as the backbone of the Air Force’s technical operations. The following are their key responsibilities: Maintenance and inspection of aircraft and aviation equipment.

Supervising the availability of technical tools and systems, including RADAR and weapon systems.

Managing aircraft servicing, safety checks, and technical documentation.

Overseeing engineering and management processes related to aircraft and aviation technology.

AFCAT Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch The Ground Duty (Non-Technical) officers handle the administrative, financial, and operational aspects of the Indian Air Force. They ensure that every mission and activity runs efficiently behind the scenes. The following are their main responsibilities: Administration roles such as Air Traffic Control and Fighter Control operations.

Managing accounts and budgeting for different departments.

Overseeing logistics, supply chains, and inventory management.

Handling education, training, and personnel management within the Air Force. Training of AFCAT Officers Candidates undergo rigorous training at one of the Air Force training establishments after successfully clearing all stages of the AFCAT selection process. The training is designed to prepare them mentally, physically, and academically for a life of discipline, leadership, and service.

During training, cadets receive scientifically structured physical and academic instruction. They are provided access to world-class facilities like swimming pools, squash courts, gyms, and modern classrooms. The Indian Air Force takes complete care of their accommodation, food (messing), and other needs. In the final year of training, cadets receive a stipend of INR 56,100 per month.

A seniority benefit of two years is granted due to their specialized qualifications for Technical Officers (Engineers). Additionally, every officer must clear the ‘C’ Examination, which tests General Knowledge and job-related subjects, to qualify for higher promotions and departmental advancements. Candidates can check the AFCAT Promotion Hierarchy in the table below: Post/Rank Level Flying Officer Junior Level Flight Lieutenant Junior Level Squadron Leader Executive Level Wing Commander Executive Level Group Captain Executive Level Air Commodore Director Level Air Vice-Marshal Director Level Air Marshal Director Level Air Chief Marshal Chief Level The following are the highlights of the AFCAT Promotions: Promotions for the first three ranks are mainly time-bound and depend on service years.

Candidates are directly commissioned as Flying Officers after completing training.

Flying Officers are promoted to Flight Lieutenant, subject to departmental clearance after 3 years.

They become Squadron Leaders after 6 years.

Promotions to higher ranks depend on vacancies, merit, and leadership performance.

The ‘C’ Examination is mandatory for all officers seeking departmental promotions.