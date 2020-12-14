AIASL Air India Recruitment 2020-21, Apply for AASL Jr Executive, Officer & Other Posts Across India

AIASL Air India Recruitment 2020-21: AI Airport Services Limited (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) has invited applications for the post of Dy. Terminal Manager, Deputy Manager, Officer & Jr. Executive across the country. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 28 December 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 28 December 2020

AIASL Air India Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 13

Dy. Terminal Manager- (Pax Handling) - 02

Duty Manager-Terminal - 04

Officer-(Human Resource /Administration) - 03

Officer – Legal & IR - 01

Jr. Executive (Human Resource / Administration) - 03

Salary:

Dy. Terminal Manager- (Pax Handling) - Rs. 60000

Duty Manager-Terminal - Rs. 45000

Officer-(Human Resource /Administration) - Rs. 41000

Officer – Legal & IR - Rs. 60000

Jr. Executive (Human Resource / Administration) - Rs. 25300

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Executive, Officer & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Dy. Terminal Manager- (Pax Handling) - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 18 years experience, out of which at least 06 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax Ramp and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof. Well conversant with computer operation

Duty Manager-Terminal - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 16 years experience, out of which at least 04 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax, Ramp and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof. Well conversant with computer operations.

Officer-(Human Resource /Administration) - MBA or equivalent in HR or Personnel Management Course (full time 2 years course) with 4 years’ experience in HR / Admin functions and industrial relations / Legal, preferably, with an airline or Ground Handling Company. Well conversant with MS-Office operations. Proficiency in statutory compliances.

Officer – Legal & IR - Graduate with a degree in Law Preference will be given to those who have acquired additional qualifications in Industrial relations / Labour Laws etc. Minimum 15 years experience in handling Legal and IR matters, Conciliations, Arbitrations, Adjudications, cases in Labour Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court.

Jr. Executive (Human Resource / Administration) - MBA or equivalent in HR or Personnel Management course (full time 2 years course) with 1 year experience in HR/Admin and knowledge of MS -Office operations. Proficiency in statutory compliances Or Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 5 years experience or more in HR/Admin Functions and IR/Legal. Well conversant with MS -Office operations. Proficiency in statutory compliances

Selection Process for Jr Executive, Officer & Other Posts

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a Screening /Personal Interview.

How to Apply AIASL Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can forward their applications in the prescribed format by email to hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in latest by 28 December 2020.

AIASL Recruitment Notification PDF