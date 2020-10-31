AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Cheif Manager, Manager Finance and Other Posts @airindiaexpress.in

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020: Air India Express Limited (Air India) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Cheif Manager, Manager Finance, Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (15 November 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Oct 31, 2020 17:55 IST
Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 days (15 November 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Finance Department

  • Cheif Manager Finance - 1 Post
  • Manager - Finance - 3 Posts
  • Deputy Manager Finance - Grade-M-3 - 3 Posts

Commercial Department

  • Deputy Chief of Commercial - 2 Posts
  • Manager System - 1 Post
  • Manager - 1 Post
  • Route Manager Grade - M-2 - 3 Posts
  • Officer- Commercial Grade-M-1- 1 Post

Flight Safety Department

  • Deputy Manager - Flight Safety Grade - M-3- 1 Post
  • Deputy Manager -Flight Safety Grade - M-3- 1 Post
  • Assistant - HR- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Managerial Posts
Educational Qualification:

Finance Department

  • Cheif Manager Finance, Manager - Finance - CA.
  • Deputy Manager Finance - Grade-M-3 - CA/ICWA.

Commercial Department

  • Deputy Chief of Commercial - Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.
  • Manager System Administration/ Scheduling & Network Planning - B.E./B.Tech. Or Graduation in Mathematics/Statistics/IT from a recognized University.
  • Route Manager Grade - M-2 - MA or BE/BTech from a recognized University.
  • Officer- Commercial Grade-M-1- BE/BTech or Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics/IT/Post Graduation in Aviation Management.

Flight Safety Department

  • Deputy Manager - Flight Safety Grade - M-3- B.E./B.Tech. From a recognized University.
  • Deputy Manager -Flight Safety Grade - M-3- should have held Pilot License or Flight Engineer Licence with at least 1500 hrs Airline Cockpit Experience.
  • Assistant - HR- Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Download AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Air India Express Limited within 15 days (15 November 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Job Summary
NotificationAIESL Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Cheif Manager, Manager Finance and Other Posts @airindiaexpress.in
Notification DateOct 31, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionNov 15, 2020
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Air India Express
Education Qual Diploma Holder, CA/CS/ICWA, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
