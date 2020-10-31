AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Cheif Manager, Manager Finance and Other Posts @airindiaexpress.in

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020: Air India Express Limited (Air India) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Cheif Manager, Manager Finance, Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 15 days (15 November 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 days (15 November 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Finance Department

Cheif Manager Finance - 1 Post

Manager - Finance - 3 Posts

Deputy Manager Finance - Grade-M-3 - 3 Posts

Commercial Department

Deputy Chief of Commercial - 2 Posts

Manager System - 1 Post

Manager - 1 Post

Route Manager Grade - M-2 - 3 Posts

Officer- Commercial Grade-M-1- 1 Post

Flight Safety Department

Deputy Manager - Flight Safety Grade - M-3- 1 Post

Deputy Manager -Flight Safety Grade - M-3- 1 Post

Assistant - HR- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Managerial Posts

Educational Qualification:

Cheif Manager Finance, Manager - Finance - CA.

Deputy Manager Finance - Grade-M-3 - CA/ICWA.

Deputy Chief of Commercial - Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Manager System Administration/ Scheduling & Network Planning - B.E./B.Tech. Or Graduation in Mathematics/Statistics/IT from a recognized University.

Route Manager Grade - M-2 - MA or BE/BTech from a recognized University.

Officer- Commercial Grade-M-1- BE/BTech or Graduate in Mathematics/Statistics/IT/Post Graduation in Aviation Management.

Deputy Manager - Flight Safety Grade - M-3- B.E./B.Tech. From a recognized University.

Deputy Manager -Flight Safety Grade - M-3- should have held Pilot License or Flight Engineer Licence with at least 1500 hrs Airline Cockpit Experience.

Assistant - HR- Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Download AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIESL Air India Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Air India Express Limited within 15 days (15 November 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.