AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Group A Posts Released @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Details

AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the Interview Schedule for the Faculty Group A Posts on its official website. All such candidates who are provisionally eligible for various Faculty Group A Posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, the interview for the various Faculty Group A Posts will be conducted on 3rd – 4th December 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the Interview for Faculty Group A Posts will have to report as per schedule at the venue- 1st Floor Medical College Building, AIIMS, Bhopal.

Interview for the departments i.e. Biochemistry, General Medicine, Burns and Plastic Surgery and General Surgery will be conducted on 03 December 2020. The interview for the departments including Cardiology/ Endocrinology

Gastroenterology/Community and Family Medicine and Anesthesiology will be held on 4 December 2020. You can check the details schedule with the notification given on the official website.

Provisionally eligible candidates should note that Interview call letters is being sent separately on their registered e-mail id. All such candidates who have to appear for the Faculty Group A Posts can check the short notification regarding the Interview Schedule on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Group A Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Group A Posts