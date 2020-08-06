AIIMS Bhubaneswar Additional Result 2020 for Librarian, Dietician and Other Posts Out @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Additional Result 2020 for Various Posts: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the additional results for the Librarian, Dietician, Office Assistant and Other Posts on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the various above posts can check the waitlisted result on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by the AIIMS Bhubaneswar, candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT).

Notification further says, "Based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), recommendation of the Selection Committee, subsequent online document verification and approval of the Competent Authority, the following waitlisted candidates and one newly shortlisted candidate for the post of Librarian Grade-I (Documentalist) have been provisionally selected for various categories of Group-B posts for recruitment in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in terms of Adv. No. AIIMS/BBSR/Admin-II/2017/05 dated 05.05.2017."

All such candidates shortlisted for the Librarian, Dietician, Office Assistant and Other Posts are advised to visit the Institute’s website i.e., https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in for downloading different proforma to be completed and submitted at the time of joining in case of those who have been issued Offer of Appointment.

Candidates shortlisted for the above posts can check the result on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Additional Result 2020 for Various Posts





AIIMS Bhubaneswar Additional Result 2020 for Various Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar i.e- https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

Go to the What’s New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Notification regarding Provisional Result of various categories of Group-B posts against the Advt. No. AIIMS/BBSR/Admin-II/2017/05 dtd. 05.05.2017”displaying on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the result in a new window.

Candidates are advised to download the result and also save the same for future reference.