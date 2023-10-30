AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs Apply for 142 Non Faculty Group A B and C Posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification For 142 Staff Nurse and Other Group A, B and C Post Vacancies

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 is out for 42 Staff Nurse and Other Group A, B and C post vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Group A, B and C Recruitment 2023
AIIMS Gorakhpur Group A, B and C Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has released the recruitment notification for 42 Staff Nurses and Other Group A, B and C Post vacancies on its official website.  The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 28 and the last date to send the application form is November 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in

 

The selection process for various Group A, B and C vacancies will be done through a written test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Gorakhpur notification for the recruitment of 142 various Groups A, B and C vacancies posts has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 16. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Posts Name

Staff Nurses and Other Non Faculty Group A, B and C 

Total Vacancies

142

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 28, 2023

Application Start Date

October 28, 2023

Application End Date

November 21, 2023

Selection process

Written Test

Skill Test

Document Verification

AIIMS Gorakhpur Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 142 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

Vacancies For AIIMS Gorakhpur 

A total of 142 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Gorakhpur for staff nurses and other Group A, B and C posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post

Number of Posts

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor

15

Staff Nurse Grade-I

57

Medical Social Worker

1

Assistant NS

1

Librarian Grade-II

1

Technical Assistant/Technician

1

Store Keeper

2

Hostel Warden

2

PA to Principal

1

Lab Technician

8

Stenographer

1

Cashier

2

Lab Attendant Grade-II

8

Library Attendant Grade-II

1

LDC (Lower Division Clerk)

1

Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly)

40

What is the AIIMS Gorakhpur Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria and age limit vary as per the posts.

Name of Post

Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor

B.Sc. (Nursing) Degree OR Registered Nurse/ Midwife with sister Tutors Diploma

Below 50

Staff Nurse Grade-I

B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) OR B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent (B.Sc. Nursing Post-basic)

21-35

Medical Social Worker

MA (MA social work)/MSW with specialization in Medical Social work

18-35

Assistant (NS)

Degree of a recognized university or equivalent

21-30

Librarian Grade-II

Bachelor Degree in Library Science or Library and Information service OR B.Sc. Degree or equivalent

21-30

Technical Assistant/ Technician

B.Sc. In Medical Lab Technology or Equivalent OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or Equivalent

25-35

Store Keeper

Degree from a recognized university/institution OR Post Graduate degree/Diploma in Material Management OR Bachelor’s Degree in Material Management

18-35

Hostel Warden

Graduate from recognized university or institute

30-45

Lab Technician

10+2 with science OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

21-30

Stenographer

12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

18-27

Cashier

Degree in Commerce from recognized university or equivalent

21-30

Lab Attendant Grade-II

10+2 with Science OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

18-27

Library Attendant Grade-II

Matriculation or equivalent OR Certificate in Library Science/Librarianship

18-30

LDC (Lower Division Clerk)

12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

18-30

Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly)

Matriculation from a recognized School/Board OR Certificate course in Hospital Services

18-30

PA to Principal

Degree from a recognized University

18-30

AIIMS Gorakhpur Staff Nurse and Other Posts Selection Process

The AIIMS Gorakhpur 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Document Verification

AIIMS Gorakhpur Staff Nurse and Other Posts Recruitment Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid at different pay levels as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post

Name of Post

Group

Pay Level as per 7th CPC (Pay Level range)

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor

A

Level-10 (Rs.56,100-1,77,500)

Staff Nurse Grade-I

B

Level-8 (47600-151100)

Medical Social Worker

B

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Assistant (NS)

B

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Librarian Grade-II

B

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Technical Assistant/ Technician

B

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Store Keeper

B

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Hostel Warden

B

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Lab Technician

C

Level 5 (29200-92300)

Stenographer

C

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Cashier

C

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Lab Attendant Grade-II

C

Level 2 (19900-63200)

Library Attendant Grade-II

C

Level 3 (21700-69100)

LDC (Lower Division Clerk)

C

Level 2 (19900-63200)

Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly)

C

Level 1 (18000-56900)

PA to Principal

C

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Non Faculty Group A, B and C

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the careers button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of Advertisement for recruitment of Non Faculty Group A, B and C Posts. A new page will open up

Step 4: Click on the registration

Step 4: Fill in the required details. A unique number will be generated.

Step 5: Pay the required fees. Download and save the PDF for future reference

 

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 be released?

The AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 for Non Faculty Group A, B and C is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority AIIMS Gorakhpur for 142 posts.

How many posts have been announced in AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 for Non Faculty Group A?

A total of 142 posts have been announced in the AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 notification for Non Faculty Group A, B and C Posts.

What is the AIIMS Gorakhpur Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 based on two stages i.e. written test and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

What is the age limit to apply for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023?

The age limit of the candidates varies as per the posts the candidate has applied for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

