AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification For 142 Staff Nurse and Other Group A, B and C Post Vacancies

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 is out for 42 Staff Nurse and Other Group A, B and C post vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has released the recruitment notification for 42 Staff Nurses and Other Group A, B and C Post vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 28 and the last date to send the application form is November 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in

The selection process for various Group A, B and C vacancies will be done through a written test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Gorakhpur notification for the recruitment of 142 various Groups A, B and C vacancies posts has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 16. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Staff Nurses and Other Non Faculty Group A, B and C Total Vacancies 142 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 28, 2023 Application Start Date October 28, 2023 Application End Date November 21, 2023 Selection process Written Test Skill Test Document Verification

AIIMS Gorakhpur Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 142 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Vacancies For AIIMS Gorakhpur

A total of 142 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Gorakhpur for staff nurses and other Group A, B and C posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post Number of Posts Tutor/ Clinical Instructor 15 Staff Nurse Grade-I 57 Medical Social Worker 1 Assistant NS 1 Librarian Grade-II 1 Technical Assistant/Technician 1 Store Keeper 2 Hostel Warden 2 PA to Principal 1 Lab Technician 8 Stenographer 1 Cashier 2 Lab Attendant Grade-II 8 Library Attendant Grade-II 1 LDC (Lower Division Clerk) 1 Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly) 40

What is the AIIMS Gorakhpur Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria and age limit vary as per the posts.

Name of Post Educational Qualification Age Limit Tutor/ Clinical Instructor B.Sc. (Nursing) Degree OR Registered Nurse/ Midwife with sister Tutors Diploma Below 50 Staff Nurse Grade-I B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) OR B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent (B.Sc. Nursing Post-basic) 21-35 Medical Social Worker MA (MA social work)/MSW with specialization in Medical Social work 18-35 Assistant (NS) Degree of a recognized university or equivalent 21-30 Librarian Grade-II Bachelor Degree in Library Science or Library and Information service OR B.Sc. Degree or equivalent 21-30 Technical Assistant/ Technician B.Sc. In Medical Lab Technology or Equivalent OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or Equivalent 25-35 Store Keeper Degree from a recognized university/institution OR Post Graduate degree/Diploma in Material Management OR Bachelor’s Degree in Material Management 18-35 Hostel Warden Graduate from recognized university or institute 30-45 Lab Technician 10+2 with science OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology 21-30 Stenographer 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University 18-27 Cashier Degree in Commerce from recognized university or equivalent 21-30 Lab Attendant Grade-II 10+2 with Science OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology 18-27 Library Attendant Grade-II Matriculation or equivalent OR Certificate in Library Science/Librarianship 18-30 LDC (Lower Division Clerk) 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University 18-30 Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly) Matriculation from a recognized School/Board OR Certificate course in Hospital Services 18-30 PA to Principal Degree from a recognized University 18-30

AIIMS Gorakhpur Staff Nurse and Other Posts Selection Process

The AIIMS Gorakhpur 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Document Verification

AIIMS Gorakhpur Staff Nurse and Other Posts Recruitment Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid at different pay levels as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post

Name of Post Group Pay Level as per 7th CPC (Pay Level range) Tutor/ Clinical Instructor A Level-10 (Rs.56,100-1,77,500) Staff Nurse Grade-I B Level-8 (47600-151100) Medical Social Worker B Level 7 (44900-142400) Assistant (NS) B Level 6 (35400-112400) Librarian Grade-II B Level 6 (35400-112400) Technical Assistant/ Technician B Level 6 (35400-112400) Store Keeper B Level 6 (35400-112400) Hostel Warden B Level 6 (35400-112400) Lab Technician C Level 5 (29200-92300) Stenographer C Level 4 (25500-81100) Cashier C Level 4 (25500-81100) Lab Attendant Grade-II C Level 2 (19900-63200) Library Attendant Grade-II C Level 3 (21700-69100) LDC (Lower Division Clerk) C Level 2 (19900-63200) Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly) C Level 1 (18000-56900) PA to Principal C Level 6 (35400-112400)

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Non Faculty Group A, B and C

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the careers button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of Advertisement for recruitment of Non Faculty Group A, B and C Posts. A new page will open up

Step 4: Click on the registration

Step 4: Fill in the required details. A unique number will be generated.

Step 5: Pay the required fees. Download and save the PDF for future reference