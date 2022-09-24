AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 72 Faculty Post, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Jodhpur has invited online application for the 72 Faculty Post on its official website. Check AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has published notification in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022) for 72 Faculty Posts. You have opportunity to apply for Faculty posts including Professor/Additional Professor/Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various departments in different departments.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification should note that this is a rolling advertisement. There is no closing date. Cut off dates & other relevant information related to this recruitment shall be intimated only on AIIMS, Jodhpur official website.

Notification Details AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No: Admn/Faculty/05/2022-AIIMS.JDH

Dated: 24th September, 2022

Important Dates AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: This is a rolling advertisement. There is no closing date. Check the notification for detail in this regard.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Professor-31

Additional Professor-08

Associate Professor-20

Assistant Professor-13

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Professor- A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Applicants should check the notification link attached with the article below for details of the educational qualification of other posts.

How to Apply AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested candidates can submit their application only through online mode. The online registration of application is made available on AIIMS, Jodhpur official website i.e. http://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. This is a ‘rolling advertisement’ and will be used to fill the unfilled- posts by issuing subsequent notifications on the website http://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in till the Notice of closure, without the need to re-publish.