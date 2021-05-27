AIIMS Mangalagiri Revised Result 2021 Out for Faculty Posts @aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Check Interview Details

AIIMS Mangalagiri Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has released the revised result for Faculty Posts. Candidates applied for Faculty Posts can check the list of changes in the Eligibility List. All such candidates who have applied for Faculty post can check the revised result available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri - aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has uploaded the PDF of the revised result for faculty posts on its official website.

As per the short notification released, AIIMS Mangalagiri has received the grievances/appeals received to recruitment.helpdesk@aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in with regard to the eligibility status of applications for faculty posts. The organization has screened all the grievances/appeals and certain changes are hereby notified to the respective candidates. Candidates can check the details revised changes in Eligibility Status under the revised result available on the official website.

All the candidates who have been selected for faculty post under revised result will be issued ‘Call Letters’ for attending interviews immediately. Candidates can check the details revised result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

