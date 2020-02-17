AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 Released @aiimspatna.org, Check Admit Card Download Link Here

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the Admit card for the Nursing Officer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Nursing Officer exam can check their admit card from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna-aiimspatna.org.

It is noted that AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled on 23 February 2020. Candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam can Download AIIMS Admit Card from the official website of AIIMS Exams aiimspatna.org.

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 Download Link is available below. Candidate can download their AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card by providing their ID, Password for verification in the prescribed link.



Direct Link for AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020



How to Download AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020

Go to AIIMS Exam official website- aiimspatna.org

Click on "link Download Admit Card for Nursing Officer given on the homepage

A new window will open where candidates need to login by proving their credentials.

Download AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020

Candidates should take a print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna for latest updates regarding the Nursing Officer Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.