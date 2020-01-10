Search

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 206 Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) Posts @aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 206 Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) Posts @aiimpatna.org

Jan 10, 2020 16:17 IST
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna invited applications for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 2). Eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS Nursing Officer Posts through official website on or before 12 February 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 12 February 2020

AIIMS Patna Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade 2) - 206 Posts

  • UR - 81 Posts
  • EWS – 20 Posts
  • OBC – 54 Posts
  • SC – 36 Posts
  • ST – 15 Posts

Pay Scale:

Level 7 in Pay Matrix (Rs. 44900 -142400) Rs. 9300 – 34800 with Grade Pay 4600

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University OR
  • Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from and Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Should be registered as Nurses and Midwife with the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council OR
  • Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institution/ University. Should be registered as Nurses and Midwife with the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council. 2 years’ post qualification experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

How to Apply for AIIMS Patna Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply at AIIMS Patna's website on or before 12 February 2020.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment Notification

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC – Rs. 1500/-
  • SC/ST/EWS – 1200/-
  • Ex-Serviceman/PwBD – No Fee

 

Job Summary
NotificationAIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 206 Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) Posts @aiimspatna.org
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 12, 2020
Date Of ExamFeb 12, 2020
Official URLaiimspatna.org
Citypatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia

