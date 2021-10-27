AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 136 Senior Resident (Group A) Posts, Apply Online @aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Group A) (Non-Academic) as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme for the tenure period up to 3 years for the departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through Google from Indian Nationals. A total of 136 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of the submission of online application: 23 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 7 November 2021

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident (Group A) (Non Academic) - 136 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if selected.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the Interview. Short-listing of candidates for interview will be done on the basis of educational qualification, experience etc. and/or as per the short-listing criteria as may be decided by the Competent Authority.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 November 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application form.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Application Fee