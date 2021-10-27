Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 136 Senior Resident (Group A) Posts, Apply Online @aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @aiimsraipur.edu.in. Check Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 27, 2021 14:34 IST
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Group A) (Non-Academic) as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme for the tenure period up to 3 years for the departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through Google from Indian Nationals. A total of 136 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of the submission of online application: 23 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 7 November 2021

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident (Group A) (Non Academic)  - 136 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if selected.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the Interview. Short-listing of candidates for interview will be done on the basis of educational qualification, experience etc. and/or as per the short-listing criteria as may be decided by the Competent Authority.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for  AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 November 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application form.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For General/EWS/OBC Category: Rs. 1,000/-
  •  for SC/ST category: Rs. 800/-
  • PWBD category - exempted

 

FAQ

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 November 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application form.

What is the age limit required for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must not be above the age group of 45 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

What is the last date of online application submission for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through Google form Indian Nationals on or before 7 November 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021?

A total of 136 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Job Summary
NotificationAIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 136 Senior Resident (Group A) Posts, Apply Online @aiimsraipur.edu.in
Notification DateOct 27, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 7, 2021
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization AIIMS Raipur
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.