AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 132 Senior Resident (Group A) @aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Notification Released at aiimsraipur.edu.in for 132 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: Feb 5, 2022 18:06 IST
AIIMS Senior Resident Job Notification

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Non-Academic) as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme for the tenure period up to 3 years for the department. Interested candidates can apply online on aiimsraipur.edu.in from 5 to 15 February 2022. A total of 132 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2022

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident - 132 Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:  Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 45 years

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview.

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the said posts through the online mode from 5 to 15 February 2022. After submission of application form, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing in the interview. 

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  1. General / EWS / OBC: Rs.1000/-
  2. SC / ST: Rs.800/-

FAQ

