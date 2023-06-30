AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 For 358 Nursing Officer & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

AIIMS Raipur has invited online applications for the 358 Nursing Officer & Other Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has invited online applications for the 358 non-faculty Group A/B/C posts on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 19, 2023.

Selection for Group A posts will be done on the basis of their overall performance in CBT and interview. The weightage of marks scored by candidates in CBT and interview will be 50 : 50. Selection for Group B/C posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidate in CBT in the order of merit subject to qualifying the ‘Skill Test’ (if applicable) and fulfilling

the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.

You can check all the details including application process, eligibility, salary, how to apply and others here.





AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 19, 2023



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor-12

Senior Nursing Officer-126

Senior Hindi Officer-1

Dietician-10

Librarian Grade III-4

Occupational Therapist-2

Store Keeper-8

Technical Officer-3

Pharmacist Grade II-27

Jr. Medical Record Officer-5

Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi)-1

Dispensing Attendants -4

Electrician-6

Dissection Hall Attendants -8

Mechanic (AC&R)-6

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-85

Wireman-20

Hospital Attendant Gr. III-30



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor-1. BSc (Nursing) degree from a recognized University / Institution OR

2. Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma

3. 3 years’ experience in a Teaching Institution

Senior Nursing Officer-

1. B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized

Institute/University. OR

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post-basic) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University.

2. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Dietician-1. M.Sc. (Home Science Food and Nutrition)/M.Sc. (Clinical Nutrition and

Dietetics)/ M.Sc. (Food Science & Nutrition)/M.Sc. (Food and Nutrition

Dietetics)/M.Sc. (Food Service Management and Dietetics) from a recognized

University/Institution.

2. 3 years’ experience in the line preferably in a 200 bedded Hospital.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 PDF







AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Step 2: Specification of photograph to be uploaded in the online application

Step 3: Specification of signature to be uploaded in the online application.

Step 4: While applying online, candidates must ensure that in the preview of online

application form, their photo and signature are clearly visible.

Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.