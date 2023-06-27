AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 129 Group B/ C Posts, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Rishikesh  has invited online applications for the 129 Group B/ C posts on its official website. Check  AIIMS Rishikesh  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh has invited online applications for the 129 group B/C posts including Lab Attendant,Legal Assistant, Office / Stores Attendant (Multi- Tasking) and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 03, 2023. 

Applying candidates should note that AIIMS Rishikesh has reopened the procedure for on-line submission of  application for Group B & C posts w.e.f. 13.06.2023 10.00 Hrs to 03.07.2023 23:59 Hrs. The candidates who had already successfully applied (with applicable application fees) in response to earlier advertisement need not to apply again. Also, the other terms and conditions will remain same as per previous advertisement No. 2017/122 – 147 released on 22.07.2017.
 

 AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Opening date of online application: June 13, 2023
Closing date of application: July 03, 2023

 AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Legal Assistant Group B: 01
Store Keeper Group B : 20
Lab Attendant Gr II Group C : 41
Office / Stores Attendant (Multi- Tasking) Group C: 40
Pharmacist Gr II Group C: 27
 

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Legal Assistant Group B: Graduate with Experience of minimum period of three
years assisting a qualified legal practitioner/firm or as Legal Assistant in the Legal Department of a Govt. Organization. 
Store Keeper Group B :(i) Degree from a recognized University / Institution;
(ii) Post - Graduate degree / Diploma in Material Management from a recognized University / Institution;  Or
(iii) Bachelor’s Degree in Material Management from a recognized University / Institution and 3 years' experience in store handling (preferably Medical Stores.) 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Age Limit 
Legal Assistant Group B: 30 - 40 years
Store Keeper Group B : 18 - 35 years
Lab Attendant Gr II Group C : 18 - 27 years
Office / Stores Attendant (Multi- Tasking) Group C: :Not exceeding 30 years
Pharmacist Gr II Group C: Age :21- 27 years
 

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
Legal Assistant Group B: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4600/-
Store Keeper Group B : Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/- 
Lab Attendant Gr II Group C : Rs.5200-20200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 1900/-
Office / Stores Attendant (Multi- Tasking) Group C: Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 1800/-
Pharmacist Gr II Group C: Rs.5200-20200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/-
 


AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023 PDF
 
  
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts through the official website www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in on or before July 03, 2023.

