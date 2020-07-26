Air India Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for CMO, Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 and Other Posts

Air India Recruitment 2020: Air India Express Limited (AIEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cheif Medical Officer, Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts within 15 days (13 August 2020) from the date of advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application:15 days (13 August 2020) from the date of advertisement.

Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Cheif Medical Officer - 1 Post

Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - 1 Post

Deputy Cheif of Finance - 1 Post

Manager Finance - 2 Posts

Deputy Manager Finance - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Chief Medical Officer, Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Cheif Medical Officer - MBBS degree of Indian University recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Deputy Cheif of Finance - CA/ICWA.

Manager Finance - CA.

Deputy Manager Finance -CA/ICWA.

Age Limit for Chief Medical Officer, Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 and Other Posts

Cheif Medical Officer - 65 years

Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - 30 years

Deputy Cheif of Finance - 50 years

Manager Finance -35 years

Deputy Manager Finance -35 years

Pay Scale for Chief Medical Officer, Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 and Other Posts

Cheif Medical Officer - Rs.1,00,000/-pm

Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - Rs. 28,000/- pm

Deputy Cheif of Finance -Rs.1,75,000/-pm

Manager Finance- Rs. 70,000/- pm

Deputy Manager Finance -Rs. 60,000/- pm

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Process for CMO, Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 and Other Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, personal interview and pre-employment medical exam.

How to apply for AIESL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Chief of HR Air India Express Limited, Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road, Near Gandhi Square, Kochi- 682016 within 15 days (13 August 2020) from the date of advertisement.