Air India Recruitment 2022 for Managerial Posts, Selection Via Interview Only

Air India Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on airindia.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Air India Recruitment 2022: Air India Airport Services Limited (AASL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager of Finance, Officer Accounts and Assistant on Accounts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification in the concerned field can submit applications on or before 31 May 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interviews only. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2022

Air India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Manager-Finance - 3 Posts

Officer Account - 2 Posts

Assistant – Account - 2 Posts

Air India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager-Finance - Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Should be a member of Institute of Chartered Accounts of India or a member of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India Or Full time MBA in finance from reputed university with 5 Years’ Experience.

Officer Account - Inter Chartered Accountant/Inter Cost and Management Accountancy OR MBA in Finance or equivalent.

Assistant – Account -Commerce Graduate (Honors) from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 1-year experience or more in Finance Functions and Accounts.

Air India Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Manager-Finance - Not above 30 years

Officer Account

General: Not above 30 years

OBC: Not above 33 years

SC/ST: Not above 35 years

General: Not above 28 years

OBC: Not above 31 years

SC/ST: Not above 33 years

Air India Recruitment 2022 Salary

Manager-Finance - Rs. 50,000/- per month

Officer Account -Rs.41000/- per month

Assistant – Account - Rs.19350/- per month

Air India Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

shortlisted candidates will be called for the Personal Interview.

Download Air India Recruitment 2022 Notification

Air India Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Applicants meeting with the eligibility criteria as on 1st May 2022 should forward their applications as per the attached application format on hrhq@aiasl.in latest by 31 May 2022.