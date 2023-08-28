AKNU Results 2023 OUT: Download Link For B.Tech. 4th and B.P.Ed. 1st Sem Result at aknu.edu.in

AKNU Result 2023: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) declared the results for B.Tech. 4th and B.P.Ed. 1st sem, all UG courses 3rd and 4th sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

AKNU Results 2023: Check here

AKNU Result 2023: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has recently declared the result for  B.Tech. 4th and B.P.Ed. 1st sem, all UG courses 3rd and 4th sem, and other exams. AKNU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- aknu.edu.in

As per the latest update, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) released the results for various courses like B.Tech. 4th and B.P.Ed. 1st sem, all UG courses 3rd and 4th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- aknu.edu.in



Steps to Check AKNU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Adikavi Nannaya University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - aknu.edu.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student Corner” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Click on Search

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

AKNU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed I Semester (Regular & Backlog) Results - MAY 2023

25-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech IV Semester (Regular & Backlog) Results - JUNE 2023

25-Aug-2023

Click here

UG All Courses - VI Semester (Backlog) Results - Jul-2023

19-Aug-2023

Click here

UG All Courses - III Semester (Regular & Backlog) RV Results - Mar-2023

18-Aug-2023

Click here

About Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU)

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), is located in  Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 2006 by an Act of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. This university was named after the first poet of Telugu culture, Nannaya, the court poet of Rajah RajahNarendra

The University has four colleges in the main campus- University College of Arts & Commerce, University College of Engineering, University College of Education, and University College of Science & Technology. As far as the number of affiliated colleges is concerned, AKNU has the largest number in the state of Andhra Pradesh, affiliating around 450 colleges.

FAQ

Is AKNU Result 2023 Declared for B.Tech. 4th semester?

Yes, AKNU has released the results of B.Tech 4th semester on its official website. The AKNU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my AKNU result 2023 for B.Sc. VI Sem?

The AKNU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check AKNU results on this page.

Is AKNU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, AKNU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

