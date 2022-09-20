AIR Chandigarh Recruitment 2022: Apply For News Editors/ Reader-cum-Translator Posts, Check Eligibility

All India Radio Chandigarh has invited online application for the News Reader and other posts on its official website. Check All India Radio Chandigarh recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022: All India Radio Chandigarh has released a notification for the engagement of News Editors and News Reader-cum-Translator (NRT) on casual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30th of September 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate from a recognized University/UG/PG/Diploma in /Journalism with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Candidates applying for these posts should note that under selection process, written exam, voice test (for NRTs only) will be conducted and short listed candidates will be called for direct interview.



Important Dates All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30th of September 2022

Vacancy Details All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022

Casual News Editors (Hind & Punjabi)

News Reader-cum-Translator (Hindi & Punjabi)

Eligibility Criteria All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022

Casual News Editors (Hind & Punjabi)

Essential:

Minimum five years experience in handling the news desk and reporting in print or electronic media.

Proficiency in Hindi & Punjabi

Educational :UG/PG/Diploma in /Journalism/ from a recognized University /Institution.

News Reader-cum-Translator (Hindi & Punjabi)

Essential:

Graduate from a recognized University.

Proficiency in Hindi & Punajbi languages as applicable.

Having a voice of Good quality suited to broadcasting

Desirable:

UG/PG/Diploma in /Journalism/ from a recognized University /Institution

Experience of journalistic work in Radio/TV.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Details All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022

Casual News Editors (Hind & Punjabi)-Between 21 to 50 years.

News Reader-cum-Translator (Hindi & Punjabi)-Between 21 to 50 years.

All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022





How to Apply All India Radio Chandigarh Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates will have to attach the receipt of the exam fees along with their resume, copy of educational qualification, date of birth, Adhaar No. along with their applications and send the same to the address- The Head of the Regional News Unit, All India Radio Sector-34-D Chandigarh -160022 on or before 30th of September 2022.