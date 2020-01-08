Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa Launched in India for 4999

With smart speakers and bot voice assistants capturing the tech market, Amazon is determined to make its Echo series the first choice in both domains. Going one step ahead in the effort, Amazon launched its in-car smart device Amazon Auto Echo enabled with the Alexa voice assistant in India. The device is available for pre-bookings at Amazon.in at an attractive price of Rs. 4999/- and will be available for sale from January 15, 2020.

Features

Powerful Acoustics: With an eight-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and speech recognition technology, Alexa can now hear you over music, AC and even in traffic noise.

Alexa Onboard: It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on the smartphone and uses the existing data plan. Stream music, make a call or send messages to phone contacts, hear your morning news, listen to an Audible book on your commute, or ask Alexa for the nearest Coffee shops or petrol pumps without distractions.

Best Gadgets for Men 2019: 9 Must Have Gadgets for Every Tech-Lover

Easy Connection: The Echo Auto doesn’t have any in-built speaker and connects to your car stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection. The device connects to the 12V electrical socket typically found in most of the cars.

High on Security: Echo Auto is built with multiple privacy protections, including a mic on/off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

With Amazon Echo Auto the brand has strategically captured the smart speakers market with Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Alexa in Hindi and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock specifically launched for the Indian market.

Get your hands on this cool car accessory available on pre-order at Amazon.in.