Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 298 Faculty Post at andhrauniversity.edu.in, Check Eligibility

Andhra University Recruitment 2023 Notification: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released recruitment notification for various Faculty posts in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. A total of 298 Assistant Professor posts are to be filled under BC Backlog and Regular Vacancies through the recruitment drive Employment Notification No. 2/AU/Assistant Professor/Backlog-BC & Regular/2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2023.
Andhra University Jobs 2023: Important Dates
Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is November 20, 2023. The last date for the submission of a hardcopy of application along with the self-attested relevant documents is November 27, 2023.
Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Backlog Vacancy
Assistant Professors - 04
Regular Vacancy
Assistant Professors – 294
Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
|Post Name
|Assistant Professor
|Vacancies
|298
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Andhra Pradesh
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 20, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Academic Pay Level
|Level–10 ₹ 57,700 - 1,82,400
|Official Website
|https://recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in
Educational Qualification For Andhra University Faculty 2023
Applied Mathematics
- i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Applied Mathematics from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
- ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or AP - SLET/AP SET. OR
Who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in Applied Mathematics in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may be, exempted from NET/AP-SLET/AP-SET.
- Candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme prior to July 11, 2009, shall be governed by the provisions of the then existing Ordinances / Bye-Laws / Regulations of the Institution awarding the degree and such Ph.D. candidates shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/ AP-SLET/ AP-SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in Universities.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Andhra University Faculty Posts 2023: Academic Pay Level
Assistant Professor Level–10 ₹ 57,700 - 1,82,400
Andhra University Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for Andhra University Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website - www.andhrauniversity.edu.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link https://recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in to apply available on the home page.
- Step 3: Now complete the registration process first with the help of the link.
- Step 4: You will receive an OTP to the registered mobile number, which he/she need to fill in the registration form to complete the registration.
- Step 5: Once the registration of the candidate is confirmed, the candidate has to log-in on the
application portal using the credentials and fill in all the required information viz., educational qualifications, experience, academic/research details etc. and submit.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.