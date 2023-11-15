Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 298 Faculty Post at andhrauniversity.edu.in, Check Eligibility

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Andhra University has released the notification for the 298 Faculty posts on the official website. Check the notification pdf.

Get all the details of Andhra University Recruitment here, apply online link

Andhra University Recruitment 2023 Notification: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released recruitment notification for various Faculty posts in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. A total of 298 Assistant Professor posts are to be filled under BC Backlog and Regular Vacancies through the recruitment drive Employment Notification No. 2/AU/Assistant Professor/Backlog-BC & Regular/2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 20, 2023.

Andhra University Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is November 20, 2023. The last date for the submission of a hardcopy of application along with the self-attested relevant documents is November 27, 2023.

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Backlog Vacancy

Assistant Professors - 04

Regular Vacancy

Assistant Professors – 294

Andhra University Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Post Name Assistant Professor Vacancies 298 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Andhra Pradesh Last Date for Online Application November 20, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Academic Pay Level Level–10 ₹ 57,700 - 1,82,400 Official Website https://recruitments.universities.ap.gov.in

Educational Qualification For Andhra University Faculty 2023

Applied Mathematics

i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Applied Mathematics from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or AP - SLET/AP SET. OR

Who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in Applied Mathematics in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may be, exempted from NET/AP-SLET/AP-SET.

Who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in Applied Mathematics in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may be, exempted from NET/AP-SLET/AP-SET. Candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme prior to July 11, 2009, shall be governed by the provisions of the then existing Ordinances / Bye-Laws / Regulations of the Institution awarding the degree and such Ph.D. candidates shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/ AP-SLET/ AP-SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in Universities.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Andhra University Faculty Posts 2023: Academic Pay Level

Assistant Professor Level–10 ₹ 57,700 - 1,82,400



Andhra University Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

How To Apply for Andhra University Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.