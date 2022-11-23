Indian Army AOC Material Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Soon) at aocrecruitment.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) has released short notice regarding the uploading of Admit Card for the post of Material Assistants on its official website-aocrecruitment.gov.in. Download update.

Indian Army AOC Material Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update: Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army has released short notice regarding the uploading of Admit Card for the post of Material Assistants on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Material Assistant posts across the country including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West, and Central East locations can download the Indian Army AOC Material Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website-aocrecruitment.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army will soon release the Admit Card for the Material Assistant post on its official website. You can download the latest update regarding the Admit Card through the link given below.

It is noted that earlier Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army has released the total 419 vacancies for Material Assistant on its official website. These posts are to be recruited on direct recruitment basis across the country including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West, and Central East locations.



As per the short notice released, now the online application for the post of Material Assistant is closed now and organization will send the admit card to the shortlisted candidates through the mail in due course of time along with a sms. Candidates applied successfully for the Material Assistant post can download the Indian Army AOC Material Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Indian Army AOC Material Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update