AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 to release soon @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Details Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020: Ap grama Sachivalayam is going to release the result of various posts soon. All such candidates who are eagerly waiting for Ap grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 will be able to download through the official website of Ap grama Sachivalayam.i.e.gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

On 9 October, Ap grama Sachivalayam had released the final answer keys of all exams conducted from 20 September to 26 September 2020. The provisional answer keys were announced on 1 October 2020 and candidates had the opportunity to raise objections till 3 October. Candidates who have yet not checked the AP Grama Sachivalayam Final Answer Key, they may check A/B/C/D Set wise Keys directly by clicking on the below link.

It is expected that AP Grama Sachivalayam will soon release the result of all exam tentatively in October 2020 on its official website. All candidates are advised to keep close eye on the official website for latest updates. Once, the result is declared, the direct link for accessing AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 will also be available here. All candidates are advised to keep checking on this post also for more upcoming news about AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Final Answer Key

Official Website

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Vacancy Details

Around 1620 vacancies will be recruited through this exam for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Revenue Officer, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Surveyor, ANM/ Multi-Purpose Health Asst, Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Amenities Secretary, Engineering Assistant, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Administrative Secretary, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, and others at Rural and Urban level.

According to updates, this year huge number of candidates appeared in the Ap grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 conducted in different shifts on span of 7 days during 20-26 September. Candidates will directly able to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 through this article, once released.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their marks secured in the written test. The candidates who will secured minimum qualifying marks of various categories will be decided to base on the need. Only those who will found medically fit will get an appointment letter.