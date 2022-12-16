AP High Court Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Hall Tickets Updates Here

AP High Court Admit Card 2022: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) will release the admit card of the exam scheduled for various posts such as Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle), Process server and Office Subordinate, today, i.e. on 16 December 2022 on its official website i.e. hc.ap.nic.in and districts.ecourts.gov.in/andhrapradesh. The exam will begin from 21 December to 29 December 2022. The mode of exam will be online. In respect of the candidates who applied for a particular category of posts in more than one Judicial District where they applied.
Candidates can check the post-wise exam details in the table given below:
|Name of the Post and Number of Sessions
|Exam Date
|Stenographer Grade 3/Junior Assistant/Typist/Field Assistant - 12 Sessions
|21 December 2022
|22 December 2022
|23 December 2022
|29 December 2022
|02 January 2023
|Copyist/Examiner/Record Assistant - 2 Sessions
|26 December 2022
|Driver/Process Server/Office Subordinate - 8 Sessions
|26 December 2022
|27 December 2022
|28 December 2022
|29 December 2022
AP High Court Admit Card Direct Link will be provided in this article, once released. The candidates will then be able to check the details of the venue and timings of the exam in the hall ticket.
How to Download AP High Court Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the website of AP High Court - hc.ap.nic.in
- Click on the admit card link given on the official website
- Enter your details
- Download APHC Admit Card