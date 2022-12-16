AP High Court Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Hall Tickets Updates Here

AP High Court Admit Card 2022: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) will upload the admit card of various posts on 16 December 2022. Candidates can check the details here.

AP High Court Admit Card 2022: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) will release the admit card of the exam scheduled for various posts such as Stenographer Grade-III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle), Process server and Office Subordinate, today, i.e. on 16 December 2022 on its official website i.e. hc.ap.nic.in and districts.ecourts.gov.in/andhrapradesh. The exam will begin from 21 December to 29 December 2022. The mode of exam will be online. In respect of the candidates who applied for a particular category of posts in more than one Judicial District where they applied.

AP High Court Admit Card Link

Candidates can check the post-wise exam details in the table given below:

Name of the Post and Number of Sessions Exam Date Stenographer Grade 3/Junior Assistant/Typist/Field Assistant - 12 Sessions 21 December 2022 22 December 2022 23 December 2022 29 December 2022 02 January 2023 Copyist/Examiner/Record Assistant - 2 Sessions 26 December 2022 Driver/Process Server/Office Subordinate - 8 Sessions 26 December 2022 27 December 2022 28 December 2022 29 December 2022

AP High Court Admit Card Direct Link will be provided in this article, once released. The candidates will then be able to check the details of the venue and timings of the exam in the hall ticket.

How to Download AP High Court Admit Card 2022 ?