AP Inter Result 2023: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results at Jagran Josh, Get Direct Link Here

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2023 will be announced today - April 26, 2023. The board will be announcing the results at 6 PM today. Jagran Josh will also be providing students with the result link. Check complete details here.

AP Inter Result 2023: Board of Intermediate Education, AP is announcing the 1st and 2nd year inter result 2023 today, April 26, 2023. This year it is estimated that over 10 lakh students appeared for the inter 1st and 2nd year general and vocational exams. The board will be announcing the inter 1st and 2nd year results on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Along with the official website, students can also check their manabadi AP inter results 2023 at Jagran Josh. Since the results are being declared online, there are chances that students may face issues due to the large number of students who will be visiting the website. Such students can click on the link given here to check their BIEAP inter result 2023.

Visit Jagran Josh to check Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 will be announced today, April 26, 2023 at 5 PM. To check the results students are required to keep their admit card ready with them. Those who are unable to check their inter results on the official website, can visit Jagran Josh to check their AP inter results.

How to Check AP Inter Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

The 2023 AP inter results will be announced online by the board. Students can check their inter board results by entering their hall ticket number in the link given. Those unable to check their results online can follow the steps provided here to check their results

Step 1: Visit the Jagran Josh official website - ap12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on the AP inter result link

Step 3: Click on 1st/ 2nd year link provided

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 5: Download the AP inter results for further reference

