AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for India Post GDS Jobs @appost.in
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Check India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification, India Post GDS 2021 Age Limit, India Post GDS Selection Criteria and Other Details Here.
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in.
Around 2296 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 26 February 2021. Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 26 January 2021
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Branch Post Master (BPM)/Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)/Gramin Dak Sevak - 2296 Posts
Check More Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Here
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Apply Online
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.
How to apply for AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.
AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- OC/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/-