AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for India Post GDS Jobs @appost.in

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in.

Around 2296 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 26 February 2021. Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 26 January 2021

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Branch Post Master (BPM)/Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)/Gramin Dak Sevak - 2296 Posts

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to apply for AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee