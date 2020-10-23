APPSC Group 1 2020 Mains Exam Postponed, Check New Dates @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 1 2020 Mains Exam: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the APPSC Group 1 2020 Mains Exam. According to the notice, the APPSC Group 1 2020 Mains Exam has been cancelled as per the directions and instructions issued by the high court.

On 22 October, the high court directed the commission to reconsider five questions from APPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 Paper and prepare a new merit list. While delivering the judgement, the court had asked the commission to postpone the exam scheduled for November 2.

Now, the commission has decided to announce APPSC Group 1 2020 Mains New Dates after complying with the instructions of Hon’ble AP High Court. The APPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 was conducted on 5 May 2019.

Download APPSC Group 1 2020 Mains Exam Postponement Notice

The commission has already uploaded the APPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2020 at its website. However, the commission has not confirmed about the re-issue of APPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket 2020. It is expected that the commission will again release the hall tickets. So, all aspirants are advised to keep up themselves for the exam and keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

The exam will be bilingual languages (English/Telugu). The question papers will be supplied through Tab (Electronic Device). The APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 will consist of 5 papers. i.e. Paper 1 – (Essay – on contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance), Paper 2 (History, Culture and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh), Paper 3 (Constitution, Polity, Governance, Law and Ethics), Paper 4 (Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh) and Paper 5 (Science, Technology and Environmental Issues).

The candidates will have to handover the tab to the invigilator after the completion of the exam. Those candidates who will qualify in APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 Exam will be called for Interview/oral round.