APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 New Dates announced @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Group 1 Revised Dates Here

APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the new dates of APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020. All candidates who have qualified in APPSC Group 1 prelims 2020 can appear for mains exam on the scheduled dates.

According to the revised schedule of APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020, the exams will be conducted from 7 April to 19 April 2020 which was earlier scheduled to be held from 4 February to 16 February 2020.

Earlier, APPSC had scheduled to conduct APPSC Gazetted posts exam 2020 against the advertisement number 14/2019 from 15 April to 18 April 2020 which has now been postponed to May 2020. According to the new schedule, the APPSC Gazetted posts exams 2020 will be conducted from 10 May to 13 May 2020.

APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 New Dates



According to the official notice, the commission will conduct the exams for Jr. Lecturers, Polytechnic Lecturers, Forest Range Officers, Divisional Accounts Officers, Degree College Lecturers and Non-Gazetted posts will be conducted on the scheduled dates. Candidates can check all pending recruitment schedule on the APPSC Website.

